N.Y. real estate lawyer charged with stealing millions pleads guilty

The entrance to the The New York County District Attorney's office at 1 Hogan Place is seen in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Manhattan D.A. says Kossoff took over $14.6 mln from clients

Kossoff, 68, will be sentenced in April

He faces a prison term of 4-1/2 to 13-1/2 years The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - New York real estate lawyer Mitchell Kossoff on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of grand larceny after prosecutors accused him of stealing millions of dollars in client funds.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement that Kossoff, 68, will be sentenced in April and could serve a prison term of 4-1/2 to 13-1/2 years. Kossoff misappropriated more than $14.6 million from at least 35 people and companies, Vance said.

"In order to finance his own business and lifestyle, Mitchell Kossoff stole huge sums of money that belonged to people who trusted him," Vance said in a statement. "Now, he will serve a significant sentence."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The New York County Supreme Court will order Kossoff to repay his victims more than $14.6 million, and to surrender his Highlands, New Jersey condominium, Vance said.

Walter Mack, Kossoff's criminal defense attorney, did not response to a request for comment.

Kossoff pleaded guilty to charges of grand larceny in the first, second and third degrees, and scheming to defraud in the first degree. A criminal complaint against him made public earlier this month said Kossoff took client funds totaling $2.76 million from his firm's escrow accounts.

Prosecutors said Kossoff, once a fixture of the New York real estate market, began transferring funds from his clients' accounts in December 2017, using the money to support another family business and personal expenses. That included spending an average of $16,000 monthly on personal credit card bills and$19,000 a month to rent a Manhattan luxury apartment.

Sometimes, he would use one client's funds to pay another, prosecutors said. Kossoff's clients contacted law enforcement after several of them realized in March that he owed them money, prosecutors said.

Kossoff's law firm, Kossoff PLLC, was forced into bankruptcy in May after clients claimed it had misappropriated more than $8 million from its escrow accounts.

Read more:

N.Y. real estate lawyer stole millions from clients, Manhattan D.A. charges

Dewey & LeBoeuf bankruptcy vet tapped for Kossoff case

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.