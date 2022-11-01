NYC pay disclosure law, aimed at closing wage gaps, takes effect

Summary

Summary Law firms Most employers must include salary ranges in job ads

Supporters say law will curb pay discrimination

Concerns over effect on small businesses, 'team effort'















(Reuters) - Beginning Tuesday, New York City will become the largest U.S. locale to require most private employers to disclose salary ranges in job advertisements, a step that supporters say will help close race and sex-based pay gaps.

The city's "pay transparency" law requires businesses with four or more employees - and at least one employee in the city - to post "good faith" salary ranges in any advertisement for a job, promotion or transfer opportunity that would be performed at least partially in the city.

Violations of the law will be considered a form of discrimination and carry fines of up to $250,000.

Equal pay advocates say disclosing salary up front makes it less likely that employers will offer lower pay to women and minorities, and allows workers to see how their compensation compares to their colleagues.

Similar laws are in effect in several other states and cities, including Colorado, Connecticut and Maryland. But New York City's sheer size and deep pool of professional talent means its law will likely have a greater nationwide impact, and will force many large companies to publicly disclose their pay scales because of their presence in the city.

California, with a population of 39 million people, Washington and Rhode Island recently adopted pay transparency laws that take effect Jan. 1.

A trade group that represents recruiting firms challenged Colorado's law in 2020, claiming it was unconstitutional because it burdens interstate commerce and commercial speech. A federal judge last year declined to temporarily block the law, and the case was later withdrawn.

In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the median earnings in New York state for men working full-time was $60,813, nearly $9,000 more than the median earnings for women of $51,922.

A 2021 study of New York City municipal employees found that the median white employee's annual salary was $27,800 higher than a Black employee's salary and $22,200 higher than a Latino employee's salary.

Major business groups in New York City have said they support the law's purpose, but have expressed concerns that it could make it more difficult for small businesses to attract talent if they are outbid by larger companies with more resources.

There may be other, less obvious consequences as well. Pay transparency will allow existing employees to see how much value their employers place on different jobs, encouraging workers to focus on areas that will net them higher pay, according to Jennifer Rubin of Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo in California, who represents employers.

"Pay transparency makes it easier for workers to negotiate for better pay," Rubin said, but may also negatively impact "the team effort that might make a business successful."











