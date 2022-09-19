NYU Law prof nominated by Biden for regulatory post discloses compensation

A sweatshirt and pennant are seen inside the bookstore at New York University in New York, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Law firms Related documents Richard Revesz is a former dean at NYU Law

Picked to lead Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs

Sept 19 (Reuters) - A longtime professor at New York University School of Law and former dean there disclosed receiving more than $991,000 in compensation since January 2021, according to an ethics form released on Monday as part of his nomination to lead a key regulatory agency.

Richard Revesz, who has taught at NYU Law since 1985, was nominated this month by the Biden White House to serve as administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), which vets U.S. federal agencies' regulatory proposals. He served as dean of the law school from 2002 to 2013.

Revesz's salary was shown on a mandatory financial disclosure that he filed as part of the confirmation process.

The forms offer a window into compensation at law schools and law firms, providing employee pay information not widely published. They cover compensation from the prior calendar year to the date of the filing.

The White House called Revesz, who clerked for Justice Thurgood Marshall on the U.S. Supreme Court, one of the country's "leading voices in the fields of environmental and regulatory law and policy." Revesz intends to take an unpaid leave of absence to join the U.S. government, ethics documents show.

Revesz did not immediately reply to a message on Monday seeking comment. A representative from NYU Law on Monday declined to comment.

The disclosure also showed $610,000 in compensation from the American Law Institute, where he is the director; a $7,500 honorarium from Texas A&M University in March; and book royalties.

As OIRA's head, Revesz would oversee a staff of about 45 career U.S. government employees. The agency, established in 1980 as part of the Office of Management and Budget, can use its review authority to delay or weaken proposed rules. The base salary for the administrator's post is $187,300.

His nomination is pending before the U.S. Senate homeland security and government affairs panel.

The Biden administration has turned to other law schools to fill key posts. Christopher Schroeder of Duke University School of Law was appointed to lead the U.S. Justice Department's office legal counsel. Samuel Bagenstos of University of Michigan Law is serving as general counsel to the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

A Trump-era OIRA administrator, Neomi Rao, is now serving as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Another previous administrator, Paul Ray, now heads regulatory and economic policy work at the Heritage Foundation.

