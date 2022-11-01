O’Melveny adds Manhattan prosecutor, continuing white collar buildout















(Reuters) - O’Melveny & Myers said Tuesday that it has hired Rebecca Mermelstein, a former federal prosecutor and co-chief of the general crimes unit in the Southern District of New York, as a partner.

Mermelstein, who spent more than 12 years at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, will work in the firm's white collar defense and corporate investigations practice in New York and advise clients on regulatory matters, internal investigations and compliance initiatives.

Mermelstein's addition comes after the 800-lawyer firm added AnnaLou Tirol in Washington, D.C., in September, and Sid Mody in Dallas in July to grow its national white collar group.

Mermelstein said that although she anticipates working with financial services clients, aided by her experience on the securities and commodities fraud task force, she was drawn to the firm because of its work in the areas of sexual misconduct and corporate culture investigations.

"By virtue of the time I spent working with sex trafficking and child sex crimes victims, I have a ... vulnerable victims expertise that's going to pertain to everyone that has employees," she said.

Mermelstein cited a 2013-2014 sex trafficking case, which resulted in a life in prison sentence for Bonifacio Flores-Mendez after he brought vulnerable women to the U.S. and made them stay in "inhumane conditions," of being one of the most meaningful in her career.

She also worked on an investigation into KPMG which ultimately resulted in a $50 million SEC fine for the company.

O’Melveny Chair Bradley Butwin said in a statement that the firm is delighted to add Mermelstein's "impressive trial prowess."

Earlier in her career, Mermelstein was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for four years.

