One more reason for the Supreme Court to take up class incentive award issue

(Reuters) - Some time next year, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether to review a ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that bars incentive awards for name plaintiffs in class actions under precedent from a pair of 140-year old Supreme Court decisions.

The 1st Circuit has just made it easier for the justices to say yes.

On Friday, the 1st Circuit became the third federal appellate court to decline to adopt the 11th Circuit’s reasoning, following rulings in September from the 2nd and 9th Circuits. The Boston-based appeals court held in Murray v. HelloFresh (technically, Grocery Delivery E-Service USA Inc) that the Supreme Court’s rulings in 1881’s Trustees v. Greenough and 1885’s Central Railroad v. Pettus do not categorically prohibit modest awards to name plaintiffs who have assumed the burden of litigating class actions.

That antique precedent, the 1st Circuit said, addressed concerns that representative plaintiffs — specifically, in Greenough, a bondholder suing trustees over the alleged mismanagement of land owned by investors — would be motivated to meddle with the administration of a common fund if they were entitled to a salary for litigating their claims. That scenario is not “sufficiently analogous,” the 1st Circuit said, to apply Greenough and Pettus precedent to class actions.

Lawyers for class action objectors, including Eric Isaacson, who is lead counsel for the objector in the HelloFresh case at the 1st Circuit, have argued that the prospect of an incentive award from a class settlement may motivate name plaintiffs to disregard the interests of absent class members. But Judge William Kayatta, writing for a 1st Circuit panel that also included Judges Sandra Lynch and Gustavo Gelpi, pointed out that the Supreme Court was worried in Greenough about the bondholder’s relationship with the trustees administrating the common investment, not with other bondholders.

And besides, the 1st Circuit said, the federal rules for class actions give trial judges plenty of discretion to investigate proposed incentive awards — and to refuse to grant them if the awards are not in the interests of absent class members.

Class action lawyers made similar arguments in an Oct. 21 petition asking the Supreme Court to grant review of the 11th Circuit’s decision barring incentive awards. The petition, by name plaintiff Charles Johnson, noted the 2nd and 9th Circuit decisions rejecting the 11th Circuit’s reasoning and argued that the split can’t be resolved without the Supreme Court’s intervention, since the 11th Circuit declined en banc consideration of the incentive award issue.

The 1st Circuit’s decision in the HelloFresh case, said Johnson counsel of record Ashley Keller of Keller Postman, makes Supreme Court consideration all the more necessary. The decision “highlights that the 11th Circuit’s rule is the lone outlier in a deeply entrenched circuit split,” Keller said by email. “Only the Supreme Court can restore national uniformity on a question that is crucial for the class-action device to function as intended.”

Objectors’ counsel Isaacson, who persuaded the 11th Circuit to bar incentive awards but lost on that issue at the 1st Circuit, is due to file a response to Johnson’s Supreme Court petition on Dec. 21. Isaacson told me by email that after Friday’s HelloFresh ruling, he will likely “acknowledge the existence of a serious circuit split that merits the court’s attention.”

I should note that even though Isaacson lost on the incentive awards question in the HelloFresh case, he did manage to upend the class's $14 million Telephone Consumer Protection Act settlement. The 1st Circuit ruled that the trial judge should not have approved a deal in which a single set of plaintiffs' lawyers represented consumers with three different kinds of potentially conflicting claims.

On remand, the appeals court said, each subclass should be represented by counsel who will protect its interests. (That’s also a really interesting holding, but a story for another day.) Class counsel from Robins Kaplan, Paronich Law and Turke & Strauss did not respond to my email query. HelloFresh counsel Shannon Petersen of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton also did not respond.

Will the Supreme Court consider the split on incentive awards important enough to deserve the justices’ review?

Keller Postman’s petition on behalf of lead plaintiff Johnson, whose $6,000 incentive award in a robocall class action against NPAS Solutions LLC was tossed by the 11th Circuit, argued that these relatively small amounts of money keep the class action system in operation. The petition drew an important contrast between Johnson’s modest award and the “salary” Greenough sought in the 1881 case, which, in today’s dollars, would total more than a million dollars, according to the petition. Such an “exorbitant” amount, the petition said, would never be approved under the current rules for class actions.

But the current division among circuits on the legality of these awards, the petition said, encourages class action lawyers to file cases outside of the 11th Circuit, thereby “undermining sound judicial administration.” And more fundamentally, Keller Postman argued, some legitimate cases won’t be brought at all if plaintiffs cannot receive an award for their work on behalf of the class.

At the very least, name plaintiffs have to give up their time to serve as a class representative, the petition said. They also have to be willing to be deposed by defendants. If their only incentive is to receive exactly the same return as other class members, the petition said, name plaintiffs won’t step up.

Incentive awards are “a key tool to maintaining vigor in class action litigation, which is why they are awarded in 71.3% of all cases and 93% of consumer cases,” the petition said. Without them, Keller Postman argued, “small injustices will accumulate insistently, one auto warranty or debt collection call at a time.”

Plenty of prospective class action defendants would welcome exactly that outcome. I’ll be surprised if the Supreme Court allows the stark circuit split on incentive awards to persist. But there’s no guarantee that the justices will conclude the 11th Circuit was wrong.

