OPKO Health unit to pay $10 mln to resolve U.S. probe into lab referrals

Company admits to certain conduct as part of settlement

(Reuters) - Healthcare company OPKO Health Inc has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve allegations that a unit that provides laboratory services rented office space from doctors at above-market rates so the physicians would send business its way.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the settlement with clinical laboratory operator BioReference Health LLC and its parent company OPKO would resolve claims that first arose in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in Boston federal court.

The government alleged that from 2013 to 2021, BioReference paid rent to physician practices for office space at amounts that exceeded fair market value, in violation of the Physician Self‑Referral Law and the Anti-Kickback Statute.

“Medical decisions by doctors should be based on what is best for each patient, not a doctor’s personal financial interest,” Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

The bulk of the settlement, $9.85 million, will go to the federal government, while the rest will go to the states of Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Jane Pine Wood, BioReference’s chief legal counsel, in a statement said it "fully resolves and concludes the DOJ’s investigation." The company was represented by Hope Foster and Karen Lovitch of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

As part of the settlement, New Jersey-based BioReference admitted to conduct related to centers it opened in physicians' offices where patients could have their blood samples taken.

The company acknowledged that when measuring the amount of space it was using exclusively to calculate rent, BioReference included a disproportionate share of common spaces.

BioReference, originally a separate company, was acquired by OPKO in 2015. The government said that following the deal, the companies conducted multiple audits that showed the rental payments exceeded fair market value.

The investigation stemmed from a 2019 lawsuit filed by a person named Jean Marie Crowley under the False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to sue companies on the government's behalf to recover taxpayer money paid out based on false claims.

The government may join such cases following an investigation. Whistleblowers are entitled to a percentage of any recovery, though it was unclear how much Crowley could receive. Crowley's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is U.S. ex rel. Crowley v. BioReference Laboratories, Inc, et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 19-cv-10981.

For the United States: Alexandra Brazier and Charles Weinograd of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts and Douglas Rosenthal of the U.S. Justice Department

For Crowley: Linda Severin of the Whistleblower Law Collaborative

For OPKO: Hope Foster and Karen Lovitch of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

