Pa. attorney sues to stop resurrected anti-discrimination rule

(Reuters) - A free-speech advocate and Pennsylvania attorney has renewed his bid to block the adoption of a now-revised anti-harassment and discrimination rule for lawyers, which is set to go into effect Wednesday.

Attorney Zachary Greenberg filed an amended complaint Thursday in Philadelphia federal court following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's adoption of an amended Rule 8.4(g).

Greenberg had successfully challenged the state's adoption of the American Bar Association-backed Rule 8.4(g) last year -- a federal judge blocked its implementation in December, finding it would chill an attorney's right to free speech outside of the courtroom or a pending case.

After abandoning an appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March, the state amended Rule 8.4(g) in July.

"It's different, but it still suffers from the fatal flaws that caused the earlier version to violate the First Amendment," said Ted Frank, whose Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute is representing Greenberg.

Greenberg has asserted that the rule's broad scope puts him unfairly at risk of violations due to his job as a program officer for the non-profit Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, which involves presenting and writing about offensive and derogatory language, including racial and homophobic slurs.

Even if the state promised not to pursue disciplinary charges against him, Greenberg said he would have to censor himself out of fear of inadvertently offending someone, who in turn might file a complaint against him.

The old version of the rule said attorneys must not "by words or conduct, knowingly manifest bias or prejudice, or engage in harassment or discrimination," while the new rule prohibits attorneys from "knowingly [engaging]" in that conduct. The new Rule 8.4(g) also further defines the practice of law, harassment and discrimination.

Despite the revisions, the new Rule 8.4(g) restricts freedom of speech and expression at speeches, debates and CLE presentations, Greenberg alleges. The new rule also has "novel, expansive, and vague definitions" of harassment and discrimination that are not tied to state or federal law, his new complaint says.

U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney in December held that the old Rule 8.4(g) "will hang over Pennsylvania attorneys like the sword of Damocles." He criticized the rule as promoting a "government-favored, viewpoint monologue" that "creates a pathway for its handpicked arbiters to determine, without any concrete standards, who and what offends."

The defendants in the case are members of the state Supreme Court's disciplinary board and its prosecutorial arm, the office of disciplinary counsel. Spokespersons for the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, which is representing the defendants, declined to comment.

The case is Greenberg v. Haggerty, et al, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 20-cv-03822.

For Greenberg: Adam Schulman of Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute

For defendants: Michael Daley and Megan L. Davis of Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts

