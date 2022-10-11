PACER users to receive refunds in $125 million settlement with U.S. judiciary

Summary

Summary Related documents U.S. agrees to $125 million class action settlement with PACER users

Legislation to make PACER free remains pending















(Reuters) - The U.S. government has agreed to pay $125 million to refund users of the electronic records system known as PACER to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging it overcharged members of the public who downloaded court documents.

The settlement, which was disclosed in a filing on Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., would provide automatic reimbursements of up to $350 in fees for anyone who used PACER from April 2010 to May 2018.

Anyone who paid more than $350 in fees during that period is eligible for an additional pro rata share of the remaining settlement funds. The vast majority of users paid less than $350, according to court papers. The settlement requires court approval.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The settlement covers only past charges and will not eliminate the costly fees the public currently incurs to access court records through PACER, though legislation is pending to do just that.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts in a statement said it was pleased to have resolved the case and was focused on modernizing PACER. It noted a judge had found the "vast majority of PACER fees were appropriately allocated."

Currently, users of PACER, which stands for Public Access to Court Electronic Records, are charged $0.10 per page to download documents up to a $3 cap. The cap does not apply to transcripts. The judiciary collects about $150 million in fees annually on average.

Critics have long called for PACER to be free. The Senate Judiciary Committee in December advanced a bipartisan bill called the Open Courts Act that would eliminate PACER fees. The bill remains pending.

The judiciary has resisted making downloading documents free, though it has reduced costs. In 2019, the judiciary said it would waive quarterly fees of $30 or less and, more recently, in March agreed to eliminate fees for record searches.

The settlement resolves a 2016 lawsuit filed by three nonprofit organizations that sought to force the judiciary to refund PACER users for much of the $923 million in fees it collected from 2010 to 2016.

The National Veterans Legal Services Program, the National Consumer Law Center and Alliance for Justice alleged the judiciary overstepped the fee collection authority Congress granted it to pay for projects unrelated to PACER.

U.S. District Judge Ellen Huvelle in 2018 partly sided with the plaintiffs, holding Congress had not approved using about $198 million in fees for courtroom technology improvements, web-based juror services and a crime victims notification system.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld her decision in 2020, though it had remanded the case to determine if some additional costs were justified.

The case is National Veterans Legal Services Program v. United States, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 16-cv-745.

For the plaintiffs: William Narwold, Meghan Oliver and Elizabeth Smith of Motley Rice; and Deepak Gupta and Jonathan Taylor of Gupta Wessler

For the United States: Jeremy Simon and Robert Caplen of the U.S. Justice Department

Read more:

Making PACER database free could require more money for U.S. judiciary, CBO says

Fed judiciary says yes to free PACER searches. Here are the details so far

U.S. reaches tentative settlement in excessive PACER fees lawsuit

Federal Circuit rules U.S. courts overcharged on PACER, plaintiffs' lawyer predicts big refunds

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.