Pacific Legal Foundation snags Supreme Court trifecta

March 13 (Reuters) - Any time an advocate gets the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case, it’s a bit like winning the appellate lottery.

This term, the Pacific Legal Foundation, or PLF, scored a trifecta, convincing the high court to review three of its petitions -- a highly unusual feat, considering just 60 cases out of thousands this term got the nod.

Best-known for its property rights work, the 50-lawyer public interest law firm, which typically champions conservative or libertarian causes, turned 50 this week. The anniversary coincides with a surge in its high court visibility as well as its fundraising, which hit a high of $28 million last year -- money that bankrolls PLF’s free legal representation of its clients.

“We’re a liberty factory,” PLF president Steven Anderson told me when I visited the organization’s headquarters in Sacramento this week, an airy and decidedly un-factory like space on the 12th floor of a midcentury office building a few blocks from the state capitol.

Anderson continued the analogy. “We take the financial capital of our investors, we take the intellectual capital of our staff, we take the personal capital of our clients, we mix them all together, and after every case, just a little bit more freedom comes out."

Depending on where you fall on the political spectrum, his description might invoke images of red, white and blue cupcakes -- or a can of dog food.

Either way, there’s something of a recipe to PLF’s courtroom success, which stands at 14 wins and two losses before the Supreme Court.

“At the end of the day, the formula is pretty simple,” Anderson said. “Sympathetic clients, evil villains and outrageous facts.”

Two of this term’s cases -- Sackett v. EPA (challenging the reach of the Clean Water Act) and Wilkins v. United States (involving public access agreements with private property owners) -- have already been argued, with decisions pending. The third, Tyler v. Hennepin County -- a suit on behalf of a 94-year-old grandmother who lost her home and its surplus equity to Minnesota tax authorities -- is slated for argument next month.

“This is PLF’s moment to shine,” Tom Goldstein, SCOTUSblog co-founder and recently retired appellate advocate, said via email. “It is driving an aggressive agenda, and now has a solid Supreme Court majority that agrees with much of it.”

PLF was founded on March 5, 1973, by a handful of then-Governor Ronald Reagan’s staff, who were both frustrated and impressed at how effectively progressive organizations used litigation to stymie their boss’s attempts at welfare reform.

Stalwarts like the ACLU and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund had by then been around for decades, with newer entities such as the Environmental Defense Fund and the Natural Resources Defense Council on the scene by 1970.

On the conservative side, however, there were no real equivalents.

PLF was the first in a now-crowded field that includes the Institute for Justice, the Cato Institute, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, the Mountain States Legal Foundation and more.

PLF won its first Supreme Court case in 1987 on behalf of a beachfront property owner in a 5-4 opinion by the late Justice Antonin Scalia that's considered a milestone in property rights and land use.

Over the years, PLF has gone on to notch wins in a range of cases ranging from opposition to mandatory California bar dues used to fund political activities to access by union organizers to agricultural properties.

Of course, not all of PLF's efforts have been successful. In 2017, for example, it lost Murr v Wisconsin in a 5-3 decision that set up a multi-factor test to determine when a taking requires compensation, to the detriment of property owners.

PLF is "part of a much larger and important story," University of California, Irvine School of Law professor Ann Southworth, author of the book "Lawyers of the Right: Professionalizing the Conservative Coalition," said via email. That is, how "conservative lawyers, advocacy organizations and their political and financial patrons have effectively used litigation and complementary strategies to challenge government authority to regulate."

Still, PLF doesn’t consider itself to be partisan.

“We’re an equal-opportunity suer,” said James Burling, vice president of legal affairs. “We sue Republican administrations and Democrat administrations, and we really don’t care which.”

Moreover, he told me, PLF avoids taking on hot-button political issues, even if doing so might offer “great fundraising capacity for a short period of time.”

For example, Burling said PLF “rejected out of hand” calls by people urging the group to sue then-President Barack Obama over his birth certificate -- allegations that Burling called not only “legally infirm, but they were politically wrong.” Nor, he added, did PLF have any interest in taking on 2020 election fraud cases.

Instead, PLF concentrates its litigation firepower on three main areas: Defending individual property owners against what the organization sees as unreasonable government intrusion; challenging the reach of regulatory agencies; and so-called “equality and opportunity” cases. Those run the gamut from attacking allegedly race-based admissions at magnet high schools to winning musicians the right to “busk" for tips on Houston sidewalks.

Because PLF doesn’t charge clients for its services, it can be extremely picky about the work it takes on. Bad facts, as the adage goes, make bad law.

PLF, however, can wait for cases with all the right elements. Did the dispute occur in a geographic area ripe for triggering or deepening a circuit split? Are the clients, as Burling put it, “out of central casting” and ready to lend a sympathetic public face to the fight?

Consider Geraldine Tyler, the 94-year-old widow at the heart of PLF’s upcoming Supreme Court case.

Tyler owned a one-bedroom condo in Minneapolis but fell $15,000 behind on property taxes. The county seized her condo and sold it for $40,000, pocketing all the proceeds.

PLF isn’t quibbling with the government’s right to take the property to satisfy the $15,000 tax debt, but argues that it’s not also entitled to the $25,000 windfall.

PLF argues that the practice of "home equity theft," which is legal in Minnesota and a dozen other states, violates constitutional protections against takings and excessive fines.

PLF senior attorney Damien Schiff said the significance of the organization's work helps offset the lower compensation of nonprofit practice.

“You are fighting to vindicate the liberties of the client," he said, "but those are also liberties that you believe in."

(This story has been corrected to reflect vote count in Murr v Wisconsin was 5-3 and to correct the spelling of Damien Schiff’s first name.)











