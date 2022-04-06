Palantir demands foe’s communication with Williams & Connolly counsel

A banner featuring the logo of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is raised at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the day of their initial public offering (IPO) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc has escalated its international feud with an early investor in dramatic fashion, petitioning a U.S. court on Tuesday to order the investor to turn over privileged communications with his lawyers from Williams & Connolly because the material is needed in a German criminal investigation.

The Colorado-based data analytics company urged U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore of Denver to order production of the privileged communications so German officials can determine whether the investor, Mark Abramowitz, acted in concert with Williams & Connolly to mislead a German patent tribunal.

The German court is overseeing Abramowitz's application for German patents on inventions that Palantir claims he stole from the company.

The German tribunal, Palantir said, has already determined that Abramowitz engaged in attempted litigation fraud, following a hearing last October in which the judges demanded Abramowitz’s testimony about discrepancies between his deposition in a U.S. case and his pleadings in Germany. The patent tribunal filed a criminal complaint against Abramowitz with Munich prosecutors in December. Palantir said prosecutors are now formally investigating the case.

I reached out to Williams & Connolly lawyers Barry Simon, Paul Hoversten and Stephen Wohlgemuth about the Palantir filing. The firm sent an email response: “Williams & Connolly and our client have at all times acted properly in conjunction with this matter. We are fully confident that any inquiry will confirm that we and our client have complied with all of our obligations to the court.”

Abramowitz has also denied any intention to mislead the German court in filings in both Germany and Delaware, where he is suing Palantir for allegedly blocking him from selling his $60 million stake in the company. Williams & Connolly told a Delaware judge in November that the German tribunal had misunderstood Abramowitz’s representations in the patent case. His German counsel subsequently blamed himself in a March 28 brief contesting the patent tribunal’s entry of default judgment against Abramowitz. The German lawyer told the patent court that Abramowitz's filings were accurate and that he had unintentionally misspoken at the October hearing.

Palantir’s lawyers at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said in Tuesday’s filing – a petition for U.S. discovery in aid of a foreign proceeding – that Abramowitz’s shifting explanations highlight the need for the company and German authorities to see what Williams & Connolly told its client.

“We intend to pursue every legal means to satisfy our claims against Mr. Abramowitz,” Palantir said in an email statement. “We applaud the decision of the Munich prosecutor’s office to open a criminal investigation against Mr. Abramowitz into his contradictory testimony.”

The alleged discrepancy is in Abramowitz's accounts of a June 2014 meeting with a Palantir employee named Shyam Sankar. At the time, Abramowitz was a trusted confidante of Palantir’s top executives. The company claims that at the meeting, Sankar discussed proprietary Palantir technology involving cybersecurity defenses and cyber-insurance risk analysis with Abramowitz. It alleges that Abramowitz misappropriated the information he received. Palantir has brought actions against Abramowitz at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in court in California. It also challenged Abramowitz's two patent applications in Germany.

Abramowitz, who has vehemently denied wrongdoing, in turn sued Palantir in Delaware Superior Court, claiming that after he fell out with the company’s CEO, Palantir improperly interfered with his ability to sell his shares.

Ostensibly, the June 2014 meeting with Sankar has no bearing on the Delaware case, but the meeting nevertheless cropped up during Abramowitz's 2020 deposition in the stock sale litigation. The transcript of the deposition is under a protective order and has not been filed as an exhibit in the other cases, but both sides agree Abramowitz testified that he had no recollection of the meeting. Abramowitz confirmed that testimony “several times” in the course of the Delaware deposition, Palantir said in Tuesday’s petition.

But Abramowitz told a different story in pleadings in the German patent case, according to Palantir. Palantir asserts that in response to Sankar’s assertions about what he allegedly told Abramowitz, Abramowitz offered the German court both a general denial that Sankar told him about technical aspects of Palantir’s cyber products and a list of 10 specific statements that Sankar did not make at the meeting.

Last fall, in advance of an evidentiary hearing before the German patent tribunal, Palantir obtained a transcript of Abramowitz's Delaware deposition through a previous petition in Colorado federal court under Section 1782 of Chapter 28 of the U.S. Code.

At an Oct. 21 hearing, the German judges noted that Abramowitz and Palantir had offered irreconcilable accounts of the June 2014 meeting and warned both sides that litigation fraud is a crime in Germany.

The hearing then took quite a turn, at least according to a declaration from Palantir counsel Wolrad Prinz zu Waldeck und Pyrmont of Freshfields.

After a break in which Abramowitz’s German counsel consulted with Williams & Connolly, Waldeck said, Abramowitz’s German lawyer told the tribunal that he had just learned “in the last few days” that his client did not recall the June 2014 meeting and could not testify about it.

The judges, Waldeck said, were “obviously astonished,” and pointed out that “this new statement was irreconcilable with Mr. Abramowitz’s previous written submissions.” When Abramowitz’s counsel argued that there was no inconsistency, Waldeck said, the German judges “rejected that assertion and appeared to be astounded that Mr. Abramowitz’s German counsel actually took that position.”

The tribunal called for testimony from Abramowitz. According to the German court’s minutes, he testified that he'd had trouble following translations of his German filings and had approved them at the direction of his U.S. lawyers. “I relied on my U.S. lawyers, as they know the facts,” Abramowitz said.

In its criminal complaint two months later, the German tribunal said Abramowitz appeared to have “abandoned” his “original trial strategy to mislead the court” under the pressure of testifying about his contradictory accounts.

It’s never easy to persuade U.S. courts to order production of privileged materials, but Palantir said Abramowitz can’t claim to have relied on his lawyers’ advice without allowing the other side to test his representations – especially when that advice has led to a “rare and extraordinary” criminal referral.

