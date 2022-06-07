Partner pay watch: Debevoise's John Gleeson shows $6 million in nominee filing

Sheets of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln on the five-dollar bill currency are seen through a magnifying glass at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Prominent former U.S. federal judge John Gleeson has reported receiving more than $6 million in 2021 as a partner at law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, according to a financial disclosure as part of his nomination to the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Gleeson, a litigation partner in New York who focuses on white-collar defense, regulatory and commercial disputes, served on the Brooklyn federal trial bench from 1994 to 2016. He is set to appear on Wednesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing with other Biden administration nominees to serve on the sentencing panel.

The bipartisan independent agency sets guidelines for the courts and helps develop crime-related policy.

Financial disclosures are mandatory ethics filings for many nominees and high-level federal agency leaders. They can offer a window into compensation at law firms, which do not as a matter of routine widely publish details about lawyer pay.

Gleeson's June 3 financial disclosure showed he received more than $5.6 million in partnership share in 2020 from New York-based Debevoise. He also reported tens of thousands of dollars in royalties for his work on a criminal-practice handbook, and he earned $90,000 total between 2020 and this year in teaching income from New York University School of Law.

Gleeson joined Debevoise in 2016 from the federal bench. He declined to comment on Tuesday.

Average compensation for all partners at 800-lawyer Debevoise in 2021 was about $5 million, according to an April report in The American Lawyer trade publication. The amount put Debevoise in the top 10 among U.S. law firms based on partner pay.

President Joe Biden in May nominated Gleeson, a critic of mandatory minimum sentences for drug crimes, and six others to serve on the sentencing commission. The commission lost its quorum in 2019, leaving the panel unable to enact new policies.

The other nominees include Mississippi U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, who would be the first Black person to chair the commission. U.S. Circuit Judge Luis Restrepo and Laura Mate, director of the Sentencing Resource Counsel, would bring experience to the panel as public defenders.

Additional reporting by Nate Raymond

