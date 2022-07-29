Partner pay watch: Ex-Jones Day litigator Ben Mizer, now a top Biden lawyer

The law firm of Jones Day is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

(Reuters) - Veteran litigator Benjamin Mizer received more than $5.4 million in gross partner compensation at law firm Jones Day from January 2021 to May 2022, before he joined the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, according to a newly disclosed ethics form he filed after jumping into public service.

Mizer had been a partner at Ohio-based Jones Day since 2017 before his appointment in May as general counsel to the U.S. personnel office, the federal government's human resources agency. His career includes Obama-era service leading the Justice Department's largest litigation component.

Financial disclosures, mandatory filings for many high-level U.S. officials, offer a glimpse at pay and other information that law firms do not widely publish. The documents record compensation from the prior year up to the date of the submission.

Mizer's financial disclosure showed gross compensation, which included partner share, a tax withholding and other items.

He did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The minimum base pay for U.S. senior executive service officials is about $135,000.

Lawyers who are required to submit a disclosure must identify recent clients, and ethics rules generally bar newly arriving U.S. officials from touching matters tied to their firms for at least a year.

At Jones Day, Mizer provided legal work for companies including Walmart Inc, Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC and American Airlines Inc. He also was on the team defending Dentons in a dispute in Ohio state court over a $32 million malpractice judgment against the law firm.

Mizer's disclosure said he was vested in Jones Day's defined benefit plan and will receive more than $279,000 annually after turning 65. A 2002 graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, Mizer clerked for the late Justice John Paul Stevens at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jones Day was a leading source of many top-level Trump-era Justice Department and White House officials. But the firm hasn't seen similar departures since the start of the Biden administration.

Minnesota's top federal prosecutor, Andrew Luger, a Biden appointee, formerly was a Jones Day white-collar partner. Luger last year reported $4.2 million in partnership share from the firm on his ethics form.

Partners at Jones Day last year billed between $1,000 and $1,450 per hour, according to filings the firm made for a client in New Jersey federal bankruptcy court.

