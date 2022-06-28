Partner pay watch: Munger Tolles' Estrada, up for U.S. attorney in L.A.

Summary

(Reuters) - E. Martin Estrada, the nominee to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, earned nearly $4 million from U.S. law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson over the last 15 months, according to an ethics form released on Tuesday as part of his confirmation proceedings.

Estrada, a Munger Tolles litigation and investigations partner in Los Angeles since 2014, disclosed providing legal services to clients including Meta Platforms Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook; Wells Fargo & Co; BNSF Railway Co; Pacific Gas & Electric Co; and The Walt Disney Co.

President Joe Biden nominated Estrada on June 6 to serve as U.S. attorney in the Central District of California, an office Estrada once called home as a federal prosecutor.

Financial disclosures are mandatory filings for many high-level U.S. officials, and they offer a snapshot of compensation from law firms and other employers. Nominees record income earned from the prior year up to the date of the filing.

Estrada did not immediately comment on Tuesday.

Profits per Munger Tolles equity partners were $2.1 million in 2021, according to a March report by industry publication The American Lawyer. More broadly, revenue per lawyer at the 190-lawyer California-founded firm was $1.7 million. U.S. attorneys can make up to about $176,000 annually.

Estrada said on his form he anticipated receiving between $1 million and $5 million this year in compensation, depending on his departure date.

The Central District's U.S. attorney oversees seven offices in counties including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino. The population of nearly 20 million makes it among the largest of the 93 U.S. attorney offices in the country.

Estrada was a prosecutor in the office from 2007 to 2014, and he served as deputy chief of the violent and organized crime section.

The Trump-era U.S. attorney for Los Angeles, Nicola Hanna, has since returned to the partnership at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Hanna serves as co-chair of the firm's white-collar defense and investigations group.

An Obama administration U.S. attorney for the office, André Birotte Jr, is now serving as a Los Angeles-based U.S. district court judge.

Biden has turned to law firms including Perkins Coie; DLA Piper; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Hogan Lovells; and McGuireWoods for U.S. attorney nominees. Many other picks have served as career prosecutors.

