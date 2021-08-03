Partners step aside. It’s time to let associates shine in court.

REUTERS/Chip East

Law firms Winston & Strawn See all

Bracewell LLP See all

Fish & Richardson P.C. See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - For junior lawyers eager to get stand-up experience in court, the pandemic is providing an unexpected push.

As court proceedings have moved online, it’s become easier to convince some clients to let novice lawyers have a piece of the action. It helps, of course, that there are no associated travel costs, but credit also goes to a cadre of federal judges wanting to create more opportunities for the profession’s next generation of advocates.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, is one of them. “I do anything I can to encourage clients and law firms to give younger lawyers a chance,” he told me. (And by “younger,” he adds, he doesn’t mean chronological age, but rather years practicing law.)

New lawyers have long faced a classic Catch-22: No client wants to entrust them with court arguments unless they have experience, but they can’t get experience unless clients entrust them with court arguments.

That’s what the “Next Generation” initiative, launched in 2015 by Winston & Strawn partner Kathi Vidal at the ChIPs Women in IP Global Summit, is designed to address. As fewer cases go to trial and in-court opportunities shrink, it’s a recognition by Big Law attorneys, clients and the judiciary that more must be done to train and empower the up-and-coming cohort of lawyers.

Albright, for his part, offers a powerful incentive. Litigants on his patent-centric docket are allowed extra time to make additional arguments, he said, provided they also give junior lawyers a turn to speak.

It’s an offer that few parties decline. For example, Albright said, he’s been holding Markman hearings (pretrial proceedings used to establish the meaning of key patent terms) via Zoom during the pandemic. He estimates that about 75% of these Zoom hearings have featured lawyers making their first-ever federal court arguments.

The rookie lawyers might not be ready to try the entire case, but “if a discrete issue is broken off for them to prepare for, they’re killing it,” he said.

As for the clients, the judge noted, they don’t have to foot the (sometimes hefty) bill for an associate to travel to Waco for a brief turn at the lectern. These days, all a lawyer needs is a computer and an internet connection to make an appearance.

Even after COVID-19 is over (“If it’s ever over,” Albright said ruefully), “I plan to keep doing video hearings forever” as a way to create more opportunities for young lawyers, although he anticipates trials will still be in-person.

A former Bracewell partner who was appointed to the bench by then-President Donald Trump in 2018, Albright isn’t the only judge to offer incentives to litigants willing to give new lawyers a speaking role.

Senior U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco for years has had a standing order that he will hear oral argument on a motion if it is handled by a lawyer who graduated from law school within the last four years, “believing that young lawyers need more opportunities for appearances than they usually receive.”

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco makes a similar promise for motions argued by a lawyer with six or fewer years of experience.

Others, such as U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan say they are “amenable to permitting a number of lawyers to argue for one party if this creates an opportunity for a junior lawyer to participate.”

Next Gen founder Vidal told me that such orders are often key in persuading clients to let new lawyers play a stand-up role in court.

When judges say they “want to hear from junior lawyers, it’s the best way to get opportunities,” she said. “It means clients are doing exactly what the judge wants. You get the best results if you do what the court wants to see.”

Law firms benefit as well by giving their associates more opportunities to shine. “People want meaning in their work. They don’t want to be stuck in the back room, just being a work horse,” Vidal said.

Fourth-year Winston associate Lawrence Slusky, who had his first substantive federal court argument last week in Houston, told me via email that he feels “incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

“I went into the hearing feeling more excited than nervous, largely because I felt very well prepared by that point,” wrote Slusky, about arguing over irreparable harm in an IP dispute involving a medical device.

“The judge made some initial comments raising a particular issue, and long ago I learned that if a judge raises an issue, it should be addressed head-on right away. So, I did exactly that,” he said. “It turns out those arguments were persuasive, since we got a fantastic result.”

Fish & Richardson, where Vidal was a partner until 2017, is another staunch Next Gen supporter.

Partner Ricardo Bonilla heads the 350-lawyer IP firm’s initiative, which he hopes will also help promote diversity.

“The more junior population of lawyers tends to be more diverse, which means this creates more opportunities for diverse lawyers,” he noted.

He’s optimistic that giving lawyers with fewer than seven years of experience bigger roles in court will boost retention as well.

“It makes (associates) feel more invested in the firm,” Bonilla said. “We’re hoping we’ll be able to show that retention is better when folks are happier in their positions.”

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.