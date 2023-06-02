The perils of class action objecting, criminal referral edition















June 1 - In class action litigation, class members who file objections to proposed settlements are generally not a popular bunch. Their protests complicate the machinery of settlement approval, sometimes leading to accusations – even from judges – that they're acting in bad faith to delay deals until someone pays them to go away.

But U.S. District Judge William Alsup of San Francisco has just escalated those concerns to a whole new level.

Alsup issued an order last week alerting San Francisco federal prosecutors about a pro se objector who threatened to gum up a proposed $24 million securities class action settlement unless class counsel from Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer paid him $10,000. The judge said he took no position on whether prosecutors should initiate criminal proceedings – but he previously said in an April 13 show-cause order that the objector’s payoff demand might warrant “investigation for possible wire fraud or mail fraud or extortion.”

A note before I go any farther: I could not reach the objector, who is named in public filings as Jose Velazquez. All other identifying information about him, including his address and phone number, has been redacted from the docket. I asked plaintiffs lawyers from Kaplan Fox and Alsup’s chambers for additional information that would enable me to contact him but neither responded to my queries. Velazquez, who does not have counsel, failed to appear at a hearing last week to explain his conduct.

The limited public record in the case, in other words, tells only one side of the story of Velazquez’s ill-fated objection.

But it's a doozy.

The shareholder class action that prompted Velazquez's objection alleged that biopharma company Geron Corp deceived investors about disappointing clinical trial results on a blood cancer drug it was developing. Geron’s lawyers at Cooley, who declined my request for comment, argued in a dismissal motion that the company neither misrepresented nor failed to disclose the data.

But after Alsup allowed some shareholder claims to proceed and certified a class of investors, the company reached a proposed deal with class counsel from Kaplan Fox in August 2022, agreeing to pay $17 million in cash and $7 million in stock to resolve the case.

In a motion filed in February, Kaplan Fox requested fees and costs of about $5.3 million. The firm also asked for two lead plaintiffs to receive about $11,500 as compensation for their lost wages in service to the class.

No investor filed a formal objection to the proposed settlement or the fee request. Velazquez did, however, send a letter to Alsup in March, complaining about “a caveat in the paperwork” that suggested he and other shareholders “could be eliminated from settlement monies.”

Velazquez asked the judge to assure that he and other shareholders would get a fair share. “While I am sensible and not looking to become rich or even receive hundreds of thousands,” he wrote, “I believe this settlement is enough where all involved in this class action lawsuit can walk away with $5,000, $10,000 or more.”

In a response to Velasquez’s letter, Kaplan Fox filed a trading report showing that the pro se objector did not lose any money on his Geron investment during the class period. In fact, according to the report, Velazquez realized a profit of about $215 from his sale during the class period of 120 Geron shares he acquired before the company’s alleged fraud -- and an additional $432 from shares he bought and sold when the shares traded at an allegedly inflated price. Velazquez's total profit of nearly $650, according to Kaplan Fox, meant he was not eligible for any recovery from the settlement.

That report seems to have riled Velazquez, who sent Kaplan Fox a vitriolic letter threatening to delay the class deal. (The actual letter is not in the public case docket. We only know its content from the quotations in Alsup’s April 13 show-cause order.)

“Since your firm wants to act like a bunch of greedy blood sucking parasite pieces of" expletive, Velazquez wrote, “this is my new request: Settle with me for $10,000 and not a penny more or a penny less to remove me and only me from the equation of the case.”

Otherwise, he said, he would search out other Geron shareholders “who are being screwed by your firm” and would hire his own lawyer to halt the settlement. In that event, Velazquez warned in the letter quoted by Alsup, “the $10,000 will be off the table and it will go up.”

He gave Kaplan Fox one week to decide whether to succumb to his demand. “I will do what needs to be done and I will play whatever cards I need to play,” Velazquez said.

Alsup described Velazquez’s threats and demands as “the hallmarks of the classic hold up artist, i.e., someone who tries to hold up a beneficial settlement for the entire class to get more for himself.”

“This is a hold-up threat, a form of extortion,” the judge added.

Alsup directed Velazquez to show up at a May 24 hearing to justify his conduct. The judge subsequently denied the objector’s request to appear via Zoom or Skype. And after Velazquez skipped the May 24 hearing, the judge issued his order referring the matter to federal prosecutors.

Was the escalation warranted? Velazquez’s letter to Kaplan Fox, as quoted by Alsup, was undoubtedly crude, threatening and improper, especially because, as Alsup pointed out, he had no legitimate claim for a share of the settlement. But I’ve heard class counsel tell stories of similar demands and threats by lawyers representing objectors, and, as far as I know, none of them was referred to prosecutors.

To be sure, those stories predate 2018 amendments to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure to avert bad faith “objector blackmail.” I haven’t seen any empirical analysis, but my anecdotal sense is that accusations about objectors as “hold-up artists” are much rarer now than they used to be.

If nothing else, Alsup’s order last week is yet more reason for objectors and their lawyers to tread carefully.











