Pesticide regulations 'loophole' puts birds, bees at risk - lawsuit

The pesticides are associated with bee die-offs















(Reuters) - Two conservation groups have sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, claiming it violated federal law by exempting from regulatory oversight crop seeds coated in a type of pesticide.

The Center for Food Safety and the Pesticide Action Network on Wednesday told a federal court in San Francisco that the agency decision to exempt seeds coated in neonicotinoids was "arbitrary." Those chemicals can disrupt the nervous system of insects and other wildlife when consumed, they said.

The EPA declined to comment Thursday.

The EPA last year said neonicotinoid-coated seeds qualify for the "treated articled exemption" under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. The exemption is typically applied to common household items like toothbrushes coated with antimicrobials and is not meant to apply to seeds that grow into plants and attract wildlife, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit comes as some U.S. farmers have expressed concerns that the chemicals are responsible for mass bee die-offs. In 2018, the European Union restricted the outdoor use of the neonicotinoids on maize, rapeseed and some spring cereals. Canada imposed restrictions on neonicotinoids to protect bees in 2019.

The plaintiffs said the insecticides remain present as food crops grow and enter the plants' pollen, which bees collect and transport to the beehive. Birds, meanwhile, sometimes eat the seeds.

The environmental groups asked the court to declare that the seeds do not qualify for the exemption. Regulating the seeds under the pesticide law would impose label requirements and limits on use.

Coated seeds are used on over 150 million acres of U.S. farmland each year, including corn, soybean and sunflower crops, according to the lawsuit.

The case is Center for Food Safety et al. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-02714.

For the plaintiffs: Amy van Saun and Kristina Sinclair of the Center for Food Safety

For the EPA: Counsel not immediately available

Canada to limit uses of two crop chemicals on concerns about water insects











