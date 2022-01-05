Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Pfizer, biotech firm end patent fight over COVID-19 vaccine

By
2 minute read

A medical staff prepares a booster dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a vaccination centre in Brussels, Belgium, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
  • Allele Biotechnology said Pfizer, BioNTech misused protein in vaccine development
  • Pfizer denied claims, said patent was invalid
  • Parties said resolution was "mutually satisfactory"

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - San Diego-based Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc has resolved its patent dispute with Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE over technology allegedly used in developing their COVID-19 vaccine, according to a filing late Tuesday in San Diego federal court.

The companies said in a joint statement provided by an Allele spokesperson on Wednesday that they had resolved the dispute "in a mutually satisfactory manner."

The parties agreed to dismiss the claims with prejudice, which means they can't be refiled.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

New York-based Pfizer said in November that it expected sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, which it developed with Germany's BioNTech, to reach $36 billion in 2021, and estimated another $29 billion in sales in 2022.

Allele sued Pfizer and BioNTech in 2020, arguing they used its patented fluorescent protein without permission in researching, developing and testing their vaccines. It said the companies never contacted it about licensing the protein, known as mNeonGreen, calling it "the critical link in defendants' COVID-19 vaccine development."

Pfizer and BioNTech later denied the claims and argued the patent was invalid. A trial in the case was scheduled to begin in about a year.

Pfizer, BioNTech and their attorneys didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Allele sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc in New York the same day it sued Pfizer and BioNTech for allegedly infringing the same patent in developing its COVID-19 antibody treatment. That case is still ongoing.

The cases are Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Pfizer Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-01958 and Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 7:20-cv-08255.

For Allele: Robert Schaffer of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

For Pfizer: Thomas Selby of Williams & Connolly

For BioNTech: Bruce Wexler of Paul Hastings

Read more:

Regeneron, Pfizer sued for patent infringement over COVID antibody cocktail, vaccine

What to watch for in patent law in 2022

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Washington-based correspondent covering court cases, trends, and other developments in intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Previous experience at Bloomberg Law, Thomson Reuters Practical Law and work as an attorney.

More from Reuters

Industry Insight