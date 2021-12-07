Pfizer, ex-employee reach accord over COVID-19 vaccine secrets

Companies Pfizer Inc See all

BioNTech SE See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has reached a truce with a former longtime employee it sued two weeks ago for allegedly stealing confidential documents related to its COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs.

Under an agreement filed on Monday, Chun Xiao Li, a former associate director of statistics and 15-year Pfizer veteran, will let Pfizer's lawyers review her computers and online accounts for the drugmaker's confidential information.

Pfizer is expected to complete that review by Dec. 29, when Li must also submit a sworn declaration that she no longer possesses its confidential information or trade secrets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The drugmaker's lawsuit in San Diego federal court could end in early January if the conditions are met.

Adam Cashman, a lawyer for Li, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Pfizer, based in New York, had sued Li on Nov. 23, saying she had uploaded more than 12,000 files without permission from her company-issued laptop as she was preparing to join another company.

It said the files included a "playbook" discussing the Pfizer/BioNTech (22UAy.DE), COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer's relationship with its German vaccine partner and presentations related to cancer antibodies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington, D.C. and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler