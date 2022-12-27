Pfizer ruling spotlights unresolved, basic issue in recent affirmative action cases















(Reuters) - The constellation of conservative activists who have led a decades-long legal battle against affirmative action suffered a minor setback last week that nevertheless offers vital insight into the broader campaign.

A federal judge in Manhattan dismissed a lawsuit alleging that a minority fellowship program at Pfizer Inc illegally discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants.

The case was brought in September by Do No Harm, a right-wing activist group launched five months prior to filing the lawsuit, that has said it is leading a fight against “woke healthcare," according to a press release announcing its launch.

Pfizer has said its paid fellowships seek to improve Black, Latino and Native American representation in the company's leadership ranks by preparing candidates for a full-time manager-level positions. Do No Harm alleged the program excludes and discriminates against white and Asian-American applicants.

In essence, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon ruled that Do No Harm had no business being in court. She wrote that the group had no standing, or right to sue, because it had not shown that it suffered any harm. Moreover, it never identified even a single member – not by names, qualifications or otherwise – who applied and might have plausibly been discriminated against, she wrote.

Those same threshold matters – identifying the purported group of white and Asian-Americans who have been discriminated against and explaining how exactly they were harmed – have proven to be a major sticking point in a number of related cases attacking race-conscious policies.

Those issues plague the affirmative action cases currently before the U.S. Supreme Court, too, in lawsuits challenging race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

But the Supreme Court has largely glossed over that foundational question of whether plaintiffs in anti-affirmative action cases have standing to sue, a point that the ruling in the Pfizer case drives home.

Do No Harm chairman Stanley Goldfarb told me the group filed the case to protect the “rights of all medical students to apply for prestigious scholarships.”

“This was just the first step in a long journey,” Goldfarb said, adding that the group plans to appeal the court decision.

Do No Harm’s argument essentially casts policies designed to improve diversity as "reverse racism." The notion serves as part of a broader political movement to erase decades of legal precedent stemming from the civil rights movement and eliminate policies to address historical racism in corporate boards, academia, law firms, the judiciary and other arenas of American life.

Edward Blum, the ultra-conservative activist who engineered the anti-affirmative action cases currently before the U.S. Supreme Court, is a board member at Do No Harm, Reuters reported in October. The group is represented by Consovoy McCarthy, a conservative law firm that also represents Blum’s group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) – the plaintiff in the college admissions cases.

Consovoy McCarthy didn’t respond to a request for comment. Attorneys representing Pfizer didn't respond to a request for comment.

Do No Harm ultimately was unwilling or unable to produce much more than a bald assertion that Pfizer discriminated against two unnamed college students, one white and one Asian-American, who wanted to apply to its fellowship, according to the opinion.

Goldfarb, chairman of Do No Harm, didn’t respond questions about his group’s members and plaintiffs.

Fundamentally, standing is about whether a court should be hearing a case in the first place.

Judges consider whether someone (or entity) has been harmed, whether that injury was actually caused by the defendant, and whether a court’s powers are suitable to remedy the harm.

Organizations defending diversity initiatives in other cases have argued that the plaintiff organizations are simply vehicles to advance the policy preferences of their founders, who have no immediate personal stake in the disputes. Reporting by Reuters and others going back at least a decade indicates that the groups are entirely unlike traditional civil rights advocacy groups.

In 2018, a group named Faculty, Alumni, and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences challenged practices to improve diversity at the New York University Law Review.

That case was filed by an attorney who has worked with Consovoy McCarthy on other lawsuits challenging diversity initiatives, and co-authored a brief backing SFFA in the pending affirmative action cases.

Judges said the group insisted on the “astonishing” position that it should be able to proceed without providing even basic identifying information about the purported victims.

NYU argued that the group’s refusal to provide details about victims was a sign it didn't have them, Reuters reported in May 2021.

The case was tossed because the group was unwilling or unable to identify the purported victims, Reuters reported in August 2021.

One of the most famous Blum-backed anti-affirmative action cases thus far was Abigail Fisher's lawsuit against the University of Texas. And the issue of standing loomed large in that case, as well.

The university introduced evidence showing Fisher’s application was too weak to gain her admission that particular year, regardless of her race, which the 5th Circuit acknowledged in a July 2014 ruling after the case was remanded by the Supreme Court.

Still, the 5th Circuit said it was precluded from reconsidering standing because the highest court in the land had dodged the question when it remanded the case, treating it as a non-issue even though “standing was actively contested.”

“The Supreme Court did not address the issue of standing, although it was squarely presented to it,” the 5th Circuit wrote in the 2014 ruling.

Nonetheless, the issue remains contested in the high court’s pending cases.

Harvard revived its argument that SFFA lacks standing because it’s not a genuine civil rights advocacy organization in a footnote in its last brief in the case, in July. SFFA responded that Harvard’s “failure to brief this argument” in full means it essentially conceded that SFFA is a genuine membership association – an argument that is itself a concession that the standing question isn’t entirely settled.

Moreover, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson repeatedly questioned whether SFFA has identified “an actual concrete particularized injury” that gives them standing during oral arguments.

“I’m not sure you have that here,” Jackson said. “And I’m worried that you’re asking us for a special standing rule.”

The ruling in the Pfizer case highlights that the Supreme Court is on the precipice of reversing hard-won rights that have protected minority Americans for decades – and all at the behest of plaintiffs that have never clearly demonstrated an injury worthy of a court’s attention.











