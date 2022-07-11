Pharmacy pays $1.3 million to resolve U.S. claims over expensive overdose drug

The drug Naloxone sits on a table during a free Opioid Overdose Prevention Training class provided by Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York, U.S., April 5, 2018. Picture taken April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Case stems from probe centered on overdose treatment Evzio

(Reuters) - A Florida-based specialty pharmacy has agreed to pay $1.3 million to resolve allegations it defrauded Medicare into paying for an expensive overdose treatment sold by the drugmaker Kaleo Inc whose costs far exceeded that of other naloxone products.

Federal prosecutors in Boston in court filings on Friday said Solera Specialty Pharmacy LLC had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement eight months after Kaleo had agreed to a related $12.7 million civil settlement with the government.

Solera was charged with one count of health care fraud. Under the agreement, that charge will be dismissed in three years if the company complies with its terms, including by paying a $1.3 million civil settlement and implementing certain reforms to its business.

Anthony Mahajan, a lawyer for Solera at Frier Levitt, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Kaleo's November 2021 settlement came four years after the company first faced public scrutiny for hiking the price of its overdose treatment Evzio by 550% in the midst of the deadly U.S. opioid abuse epidemic.

Prosecutors said Evzio was significantly more expensive than competing products, with a list price of $4,100 for a pack of two auto-injectors, compared to $150 for a two-pack of Narcan nasal spray or less than $12 for generic naloxone.

The Justice Department said that because of Evzio's cost, insurers frequently required doctors to submit prior authorization requests before they would approve coverage for the treatment.

The department had said that from 2017 to 2020 Kaleo encouraged doctors prescribing Evzio to send prescriptions to certain pharmacies it knew, or deliberately ignored, were engaged in misconduct involving prior authorization requests.

Those pharmacies submitted false and misleading prior authorization requests to government healthcare programs like Medicare and dispensed Evzio without attempting to collect co-pays from patients, the government alleged.

Prosecutors said Solera was one of those pharmacies and frequently completed prior authorization forms without doctors' consent that were then submitted to insurers, including those that offered Medicare Part D plans.

Prosecutors said Solera also waived patients' co-payment obligations in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute. Profit margins for pharmacies that dispensed Evzio were about $400 per pack, prosecutors said.

The case is United States v. Solera Specialty Pharmacy LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 22-cr-10150.

For the United States: David Derusha, Abraham George and Amanda Strachan of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

For Solera: Anthony Mahajan of Frier Levitt

