Pioneering Black judge to lead U.S. Judicial Conference's executive arm

(Reuters) - The first Black jurist to serve as the chief judge of the St. Louis-based federal appeals court has been appointed by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to serve as the newest chair of the Judicial Conference's executive committee.

U.S. Circuit Judge Lavenski Smith, an appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush who sits on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, succeeds Oklahoma-based U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan, who had chaired the executive arm of the judiciary's policymaking body since 2020.

His appointment took effect on Oct. 1 and was announced internally last week, a spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judiciary's administrative arm, said on Wednesday.

Smith, 63, in 2002 became the first Black person from Arkansas to ever serve on the 8th Circuit, which hears appeals from Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

He became its chief judge in 2017. Roberts, a fellow Bush appointee, appointed him to the Judicial Conference's seven-member executive committee in 2020.

By statute, Roberts serves as the presiding officer of the 26-member Judicial Conference, which is composed of the chief judges of 13 courts of appeals and 12 district judges, and the chief judge of the Court of International Trade.

The Judicial Conference's recent areas of focus have included modernizing the electronic court records system known as PACER, bolstering judicial security and addressing concerns by employees about workplace misconduct.

Eagan had told reporters following the Judicial Conference's semi-annual meeting in September that it was her last serving as the executive committee's chair. She took senior status, a form of semi-retirement, later that month.

In addition to Smith's appointment, Roberts also named U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg to succeed U.S. District Judge Robert Dow in Chicago as the newest chair of the Judicial Conference's Advisory Committee on Civil Rules.

That panel is tasked with recommending changes to the federal rules governing civil litigation. Roberts last week announced that Dow was leaving his current perch to become his new counselor, or de facto chief of staff, on the Supreme Court.

"You all are in great, great hands, I will tell you that, because Robin is going to be a great committee chair," Dow told the committee during its meeting on Wednesday.

