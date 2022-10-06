Planned Parenthood urges Idaho top court to recognize right to abortion

Summary

(Reuters) - A Planned Parenthood affiliate on Thursday urged Idaho's Supreme Court to rule that the state's constitution includes a "fundamental right" to abortion and to block three state abortion laws, including one that is a near-total ban.

Alan Schoenfeld of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, arguing on behalf of Planned Parenthood, said the right to abortion was "implicit in Idaho's concept of ordered liberty," citing previous court decisions recognizing rights to privacy and to bodily integrity.

"A right is fundamental under the Idaho constitution if it's necessary to preserve and exercise other fundamental rights," he said, arguing that the right to abortion was inherent in a woman's right to control her own body and decide whether to have a child.

Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, defending the law, said the case was "a battle that is properly waged at the ballot box."

"It is not this court's place to adjudicate policy disputes," she said.

Planned Parenthood is challenging a 2020 law criminalizing nearly all abortions, known as a "trigger law" because it was written to take effect automatically after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned its 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade recognizing a right to abortion.

It is also challenging two laws passed earlier this year, one criminalizing abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy and another allowing a woman who has an abortion, the man who impregnated her or certain of their family members to sue a provider for performing an abortion after six weeks for at least $20,000.

While that law excludes a rapist from suing, Idaho legislators have acknowledged it does not exclude his family members.

Schoenfeld argued that, in addition to violating a fundamental right to abortion, the trigger law was unconstitutionally vague because it provides an affirmative defense to criminal prosecution for abortions needed to save the mother's life, without making clear exactly when that defense is available.

Larrondo said that Idaho's history of banning abortion from the time it first adopted its constitution to Roe v. Wade showed that "there is no right to abortion hidden in the Idaho constitution."

"Now that Roe has been reversed, the state has exercised its power to protect the lives of pre-born children," she said.

Monte Stewart of Wright Marsh & Levy argued for the state legislature, urging the court not to recognize a right to abortion. He also defended allowing a rapist's brother to sue over an abortion.

"He's still a human being, and his brother's evil we will not ascribe to him, and he's just lost a niece or a nephew," Stewart said.

Four of the state's Supreme Court justices were appointed by Republican governors, while the fifth was elected on a non-partisan ballot.

The case is Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky v. State of Idaho, Supreme Court of the State of Idaho, Docket Nos. 49615, 49817, 49899.

For Planned Parenthood: Alan Schoenfeld of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

For the state: Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo

For the legislature: Monte Stewart of Wright Marsh & Levy

