Priest asks US Supreme Court to bar SEC penalty on free speech grounds

(Reuters) - A Greek Orthodox priest turned hedge fund manager told the U.S. Supreme Court that securities regulators are violating his free speech rights by punishing him for making a few false statements about a biotech company while publicly criticizing its business.

Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson on Tuesday asked the court to review the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against him after a jury in 2021 concluded that he made false statements about Ligand Pharmaceuticals but did not engage in fraud.

Jurors found Lemelson liable for "intentionally or recklessly" making three false statements embedded in written reports he issued or media interviews he gave during the course of a shorting campaign he carried out against Ligand.

U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston subsequently ordered him to pay $160,000 and imposed a five-year injunction barring him from further securities violations. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in January.

But in a petition filed with the Supreme Court, Lemelson's attorneys argued that under the free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, securities market participants cannot be punished for commenting on a company, even if they recklessly make untrue statements while doing so.

Citing an "increasingly relentless assault" on free speech in society, his lawyers at the conservative New Civil Liberties Alliance argued the SEC should only have the power to police untrue statements that market participants make in furtherance of a proven fraud.

"Nobody likes being criticized," they wrote. "Criticism can seem unfair, inaccurate, and even ill-motivated. But the default response to unwelcome criticism, and the one the First Amendment demands, is robust debate and counter-speech — not federal prosecution and prior restraint."

The SEC had no immediate comment.

Lemelson, who was born Gregory Lemelson, is the chief investment officer of Lemelson Capital Management, which manages a hedge fund called The Amvona Fund LP.

The SEC sued him in 2018, alleging he engaged in a "short and distort" scheme by shorting San Diego-based Ligand's stock and then manipulating its price through lies, earning $1.3 million in the process. Short-sellers profit when a stock price declines.

The SEC claimed Lemelson made four false statements about the viability of Ligand's flagship Hepatitis C drug, Promacta, its financial condition and its relationship with another company.

Jurors rejected the fraud claims but found he made three false statements, including by saying during a radio interview that Promacta was "literally going to go away" and that company representatives "basically agreed with him."

The case is Lemelson v. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Supreme Court, No. Unknown.

For Lemelson: Russell Ryan of New Civil Liberties Alliance and Douglas S. Brooks of Libby Hoopes Brooks & Mulvey

For the SEC: Unknown

