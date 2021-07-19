Prime Healthcare to pay bulk of $37.5 mln to settle kickback claims

REUTERS/Jim Young

Summary

Summary Companies Believed to be largest settlement over alleged kickbacks to single doctor

Deal resolves two whistleblower lawsuits The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Prime Healthcare Inc, its founder and chief executive Prem Reddy and a California cardiologist have agreed to pay a combined $37.5 million to the U.S. and California to settle allegations that the hospital system paid kickbacks to the cardiologist for patient referrals, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday.

Under the agreement, Prime paid about $33.7 million, Reddy paid about $1.8 million and cardiologist Siva Arunasalam will pay $2 million, the Justice Department said. About $35.5 million will go to the federal government, and $2 million to California.

Mark Hardiman of Nelson Hardiman, a lawyer for Reddy, referred a request for comment to Prime, which did not immediately respond, nor did Peter Strotz of King & Spalding, a lawyer for the company.

Arunasalam's lawyer, Joel Athey of Holmes, Taylor, Cowan and Jones, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal stems from a pair of whistleblower lawsuits, one filed by former Prime executive Martin Mansukhani and the second by former billing employees Marsha Arnold and Joseph Hill.

Mansukhani is expected to receive 28% of the federal recovery and 44% of California's, according to a joint statement from Phillips & Cohen and Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, which represented him. Neither the federal government nor California intervened in the case.

The firms said that the settlement appeared to be the largest ever in a case over kickbacks paid to a single doctor.

"This settlement exemplifies the power and importance of whistleblowers in our civil justice system," said Justin Berger of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, one of the lawyers in the case.

C. Brooks Cutter of Cutter Law, a lawyer for Arnold and Hill, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors alleged that Prime paid kickbacks to Arunasalam by purchasing his practice in 2015 for far more than its fair market value and then entered into an employment agreement with him in which his compensation was tied to referrals to Prime's Desert Valley Hospital.

They further alleged that, between 2015 and 2017, Arunasalam and a Prime affiliate used Arunasalam's billing number to bill Medicare and California's Medicaid program for services that were actually provided by another doctor who had been suspended from the programs.

Prime and Reddy in 2018 agreed to pay $65 million to settle unrelated claims that they submitted false claims to Medicare.

The cases are United States and the State of California ex rel. Martin Mansukhani v. Prime Healthcare Services Inc et al, No. 18-cv-00371, and United States and the State of California ex rel. Marsha Arnold and Joseph Hill v. Prime Healthcare Services Inc et al, No. 5:18-cv-02124, both in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

For the United States: Marie Bonkowski of the Department of Justice Civil Division and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jack Ross and Abraham Meltzer of the Central District of California

For California: Senior Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Paul

For Mansukhani: Edward Arens of Phillips & Cohen, Justin Berger of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and others

For Arnold and Hill: C. Brooks Cutter of Cutter Law

For Prime: Peter Strotz of King & Spalding

For Reddy: Mark Hardiman of Nelson Hardiman

For Arunasalam: Joel Athey of Holmes, Taylor, Cowan and Jones

Read more:

Prime Healthcare, founder reach $65 mln settlement with U.S.