Prisoner sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine train crash

(Reuters) - An Ohio prisoner has sued Norfolk Southern over his alleged exposure to chemicals following the February derailment of a company-operated freight train that caused toxic substances to spill and catch fire in East Palestine, Ohio.

Joshua Turner on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in Ohio federal court claiming he has experienced breathing issues and other health concerns as a result of the Feb. 3 crash. Turner is incarcerated at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown, which is 25 miles from the crash site.

Turner alleges in the handwritten complaint that his rights under the 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protect him against cruel and unusual punishment, were violated by his exposure to the chemicals. He is seeking compensation for respiratory concerns, skin rashes and potential future health issues.

The derailment released over a million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants into the environment around East Palestine.

No attorney is listed as representing Turner. An email sent to the prison requesting comment from Turner was not immediately returned.

A representative for Norfolk Southern said Thursday that the company does not comment on active litigation.

The railroad is facing more than 30 proposed class action lawsuits by residents and businesses who live near the crash site, alongside lawsuits filed by the U.S. government, the state of Ohio and others.

In the proposed class actions, which were consolidated in Ohio federal court earlier this month, residents and businesses within 30 miles of the crash site are seeking payment for health and property damages, among other things.

Norfolk Southern has not responded directly to the residents' claims in court, but CEO Alan Shaw told federal lawmakers in March the company is “committed” to addressing the impacts to home values, long-term health impacts and potential effects on drinking water.

David Fathi, the director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project, said Thursday that it is possible Turner’s complaint could be folded into those ongoing lawsuits, depending on how they are structured.

The case is Joshua Turner v. Alan Shaw et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, case No. 2:23-cv-1305

For Turner: Pro se

For Norfolk Southern: Counsel not immediately available

Reporting by Clark Mindock











