Pro Bono Hero: Cooley’s Hartnett sprints to victory for transgender student

(Reuters) - Becky Pepper-Jackson, who is 11, just made her middle school’s cross-country team.

Normally, that’s not an event that would be considered news, at least not beyond her family’s dinner table. But here, it’s the direct result of a pro bono challenge to a new West Virginia law banning transgender student-athletes like Becky from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.

The litigation isn’t over, but Cooley partner Kathleen Hartnett along with co-counsel from the ACLU and Lambda Legal scored a powerfully worded preliminary injunction on the sixth grader’s behalf from U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston, who ordered the school to let her try out for the team.

Any harm to Becky’s “personal rights is a harm to the share of American rights that we all hold collectively,” the judge wrote. “The right not to be discriminated against by the government belongs to all of us in equal measure. It is that communal and shared ownership of freedom that makes up the American ideal.”

For that win – the latest in a long series of high-impact pro bono victories across areas including gun control, criminal justice, immigration, voting rights and the First Amendment – Hartnett is Legal Action’s Pro Bono Hero for the month of August.

The work helps remind her of the immense influence that lawyers can wield, she told me, of “how real the impact can be on a person’s life and their family’s life, if you get it right.”

A trial and appellate litigator, Hartnett graduated from Harvard Law School in 2000 then clerked for Judge Merrick Garland at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens. During the Obama administration, she served as deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil division, overseeing the federal programs branch.

She moved from Boies Schiller Flexner to 1,300-lawyer Cooley in February 2020 and commends her new firm for its commitment to pro bono, including giving associates equal credit for work on behalf paying and non-paying clients alike.

Her Cooley colleagues working with her on Becky’s case include associates Andrew Barr, Julie Veroff, Katelyn Kang and Elizabeth Reinhardt.

Hartnett, who is gay, signed on to challenge the West Virginia law after successfully fighting a similar statute in Idaho in 2020. Working alongside the ACLU and Legal Voice, she represents Lindsay Hecox, a transgender college student at Boise State University who sought to join the women’s track team.

A federal judge in Idaho issued a preliminary injunction in Hecox’s favor last year. That order is currently on appeal before the 9th Circuit.

Idaho was the first state to enact a transgender sports ban, but eight more soon followed, including West Virginia.

State legislators there in April 2021 passed HB 3293, which requires all public school teams or sports at the middle school, high school and collegiate levels be expressly designated for male, female or co-ed athletes based solely on the participants’ “reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The law also provides that athletics designated for “females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex where selection for such teams is based upon competitive skill or the activity involved is a contact sport.”

“There is no parallel provision for boys’ teams,” Hartnett and her team noted in court papers.

For Becky, who was diagnosed with gender dysphoria in 2019, the law denies her the “benefits of athletic participation consistent with her gender identity and without being singled out from other girls for different treatment simply because she is transgender,” her lawyers wrote in a complaint filed in the Southern District of West Virginia on May 26.

Doing so is discriminatory, they argued, in violation of both the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause Amendment and Title IX.

The judge was persuaded.

“At this point, I have been provided with scant evidence that this law addresses any problem at all, let alone an important problem,” to justify such discrimination, Goodwin wrote on July 21, noting that the defendants failed to show “a reasonable fit between the challenged statute and a substantial governmental objective.”

In rejecting the state’s argument that law was intended to provide “equal athletic opportunities” for girls, he pointed out that Becky has been on puberty-delaying drugs for over a year. As a result, she “has not undergone and will not undergo endogenous puberty, the process that most young boys undergo that creates the physical advantages warned about by the State.”

He added, “When the government distinguishes between different groups of people, those distinctions must be supported by compelling reasons."

Hartnett’s co-counsel from the ACLU include Joshua Block, Taylor Brown and Chase Strangio, along with Loree Stark from the ACLU of West Virginia. Lambda Legal lawyers on the case include Avatara Smith-Carrington, Carl Charles, Tara Borelli and Sruti Swaminathan.

Lawyers from the West Virginia attorney general’s office on behalf of the state and from Bailey & Wyant on behalf of West Virginia State Board of Education did not respond to requests for comment.

Rather than appeal the injunction to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the defendants are moving forward to a trial on the merits.

But in the meantime, Becky is on the cross-country team – and Hartnett couldn’t be happier. “For a lot of people, playing sports and being part of a team is a great way to build confidence,” she said. Even more important for Becky and other transgender youth is to have their “own identity strengthened through it.”

