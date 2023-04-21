Probe of federal appeals judge tests aging US courts

Companies

(Reuters) - The oldest active U.S. federal judge, 95-year-old appeals judge Pauline Newman in Washington, D.C., is under investigation over her performance.

But Newman pushed back this week when asked about the issue of age in her case.

In an email to Reuters, Newman said an order by her court that detailed the investigation last week had mentioned her age, but it "carefully avoided saying this action was taken because of age."

"I doubt that my elderly colleagues would have joined such a statement," Newman said Wednesday. She did not answer other questions about the investigation or her competency.

The court's chief judge Kimberly Moore, who issued the order, did not respond to a request for comment.

Newman's court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, handles patent appeals, and Newman is considered a leading jurist on patent issues. The investigation came after other judges on the court questioned her ability to handle her case load and she declined a medical evaluation, according to internal records the court released April 14.

Concerns about a judge's competence rarely spill into public, but legal experts said the issue may be increasingly relevant as the U.S. judiciary grows older. There is no mandatory retirement age for federal judges, who are appointed for life and can be impeached but not forced to retire.

The average age of federal judges recently reached a record high of 69, according to a 2020 study in the Ohio State Law Journal. Many judges choose to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement that is generally offered at age 65 and allows for a lighter case load.

The average age of the 19 senior and active judges on the Federal Circuit is 71. Besides Newman, five judges older than 80 are on the court, including two who are active.

Legal experts said many judges continue capably serving into old age, but it can be difficult to nudge jurists off the bench if their competency becomes uncertain.

"People are living longer and judges, like everybody else, are often reluctant to give up the job that they enjoy," said Arthur Hellman, a University of Pittsburgh law professor who studies the U.S. judiciary.

Newman is the oldest federal judge in the United States who has not taken senior status, according to Federal Judicial Center database records.

If her competency probe determines she suffers from a disability, she could be blocked from hearing future cases and a new judge could be appointed to her seat, though she could keep her title and compensation.

RARE PUBLIC CASE

The court's decision to disclose Newman's case at an early stage was highly unusual, legal experts said. Such proceedings are generally not public, and confrontations over judges' competence and performance are often handled privately, sometimes through informal conversations involving a judge's family.

Only 15 U.S. federal judges have been impeached by the Senate. Eight were convicted and removed and three resigned. Only one of the cases, from 1804, involved mental impairment.

Instituting term limits or mandatory retirement for federal judges would require a constitutional amendment, legal experts said, and such an effort has little political backing.

There are also strong arguments for maintaining current hurdles for removal, including concerns that lowering the bar would make judges vulnerable to ideological enemies or changing political winds and limit the judiciary's independence.

"Is it worth the machinery it takes to gin up a constitutional amendment?" Charles Geyh, a law professor with Indiana University, said of mandatory retirement measures. "I'm not sure if it's that necessary, and I'm not sure if it's desirable to go to that trouble."

Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen











