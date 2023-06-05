Probe of National Association of Realtors needs reviving, US Justice Dept argues

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to let the government resume its antitrust investigation into the National Association of Realtors, after a trial judge found a prior settlement between the influential industry group and U.S. investigators barred a new inquiry.

In a filing on Friday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the Justice Department argued that a lower court judge "brushed aside" the terms of the earlier settlement and issued an "extraordinary" decision blocking a subpoena for information from the country's largest trade association.

The Justice Department's antitrust division told the appeals court that the delay in enforcing the subpoena was thwarting a "consequential investigation of conduct that affects over $100 billion in broker fees paid by Americans annually."

Mantill Williams, a spokesperson for the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors (NAR), in a statement on Monday called it "alarming that the DOJ would try to resume an investigation that the Department committed to closing more than two years ago."

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The real estate group sued the Justice Department in 2021 after it said it was withdrawing from the prior settlement to "permit a broader investigation of NAR's rules and conduct to proceed without restriction."

At the heart of the dispute is a 2020 letter that the Justice Department sent to the organization.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in January ruled that a statement in the letter foreclosed any future U.S. probe of certain industry practices concerning property listings and marketing competition. In the letter, the Justice Department said it "has closed" its probe.

Kelly said the National Association of Realtors refused to settle with the Justice Department without an assurance that it was closing its investigation.

"Only when the agency yielded to those demands did the parties settle their dispute," Kelly wrote. He also said "the government must be held to the terms of its contracts."

The Justice Department told the D.C. Circuit that the government's letter did not "signal a commitment to refrain from further investigating (or prosecuting)" the National Association of Realtors.

The phrase "has closed" does not mean that an investigation would "stay closed," the government said in its filing.

In the trial court, the National Association of Realtors submitted a court filing that showed a color image of a Merriam-Webster dictionary cover and scans of a page showing the definition of the word "close."

The case is National Association of Realtors v. United States, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 23-5065.

For U.S.: Steven Mintz of the Justice Department

For National Association of Realtors: Christopher Michel and William Burck of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

