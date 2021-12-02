Progressive Mass. prosecutor Rollins advances toward full Senate vote

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins poses for a photo in Boston, Massachusetts, in this undated handout photo. Rachael Rollins office/Handout via REUTERS

Summary Rachael Rollins part of "progressive prosecutor" movement

Republicans called her "dangerous" and "soft on crime"

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to advance the nomination of Rachael Rollins to become Massachusetts' top federal prosecutor over the opposition of Republicans who branded Boston's progressive district attorney as soft on crime.

The Senate voted 50-47 to clear Rollins' nomination to move toward a final vote by discharging it from the Senate Judiciary Committee, which in September deadlocked amid Republican objections to the "radical" prosecutor's policies.

The tied committee vote created an additional procedural hurdle before the full Senate, which Democrats narrowly control, could vote to confirm Rollins to become the first Black woman to serve as Massachusetts' U.S. attorney.

Three Republican senators - John Barrasso of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and John Thune of South Dakota - did not vote on Thursday. Rollins' representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

She is part of a movement of "progressive prosecutors" that supports eliminating racial disparities in the justice system and rejects a traditional "tough on crime" culture that they say has led to the disproportionate incarceration of Black men.

Rollins, who earlier in her career worked as a federal prosecutor, took office as the first Black woman to be elected to serve as the district attorney in Suffolk County, which covers Boston, in 2019.

Rollins campaigned on a promise to decline prosecution for some low-level crimes and had been vocal about the need for police reform even before the nationwide protests prompted by the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Republicans fiercely opposed her, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in September calling Rollins "soft on crime."

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas on Thursday took to the Senate floor to call Rollins a "dangerous" and "extreme" nominee whose policies had contributed to a rise in violent crime.

He led the opposition to her nomination in the Judiciary Committee, which typically advances U.S. attorney nominees on a voice vote without recorded opposition but in Rollins' case held a rare roll call vote, its first since 1993.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who recommended Rollins, countered by citing research showing that declined prosecutions and Rollins' policies had contributed to reductions in offenders facing a new criminal complaint.

"Rachael has implemented some innovative policies exactly as she promised to do when she ran for district attorney," Warren said. "Those policies may not be the preferred policies of some senators, but the facts speak for themselves."

