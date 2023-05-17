Prosecutor in FIFA, Tom Barrack cases joins law firm Quinn Emanuel

Law Firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Follow















May 17 (Reuters) - Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said Wednesday it has hired Samuel Nitze, a 10-year veteran of the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office who most recently led its public integrity section.

Nitze led the U.S. attorney's office's task force investigating corruption in FIFA, soccer's global governing body. He also took part in the prosecution of Tom Barrack, the onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for former President Donald Trump.

Barrack was charged with unlawfully acting as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates and lying to federal investigators. A federal jury acquitted him on all charges in November.

"That was a disappointing result, obviously, but I remain proud of the case that we brought and the investigation," Nitze said.

Nitze said he has squared off with Quinn Emanuel lawyers before, calling them "very tough and talented advocates for their clients." He said he was drawn to the firm due to its focus on litigation and trial work as well as its size and international reach.

He is joining Quinn Emanuel's New York office as a partner, the firm said.

Nitze was among the U.S. prosecutors who secured a $79.7 million settlement with Swiss bank Julius Baer in May 2021, stemming from a sprawling corruption probe into FIFA.

The Justice Department said marketing executives paid money to FIFA officials in exchange for broadcasting rights to soccer matches including the World Cup, which a former Julius Baer banker helped launder.

The Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office said in March that criminal charges have been brought against more than 50 defendants in more 20 countries, more than half of whom entered guilty pleas, in connection with FIFA corruption matters.

The probe has also led to the United States seizing more than $200 million.

Nitze said his involvement has given him "invaluable experience in terms of understanding cross-border aspects of law enforcement."

The Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Nitze's departure.

Read More:

Trump ally Barrack acquitted of acting as UAE foreign agent

FIFA to receive over $201 million in compensation from corruption probe

Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay $79.7 mln in FIFA corruption settlement

Reporting by David Thomas











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.