Prosecutors charge Chicago alderman and attorney over false statements, tax returns

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Chicago on Thursday charged an alderman and attorney who is the nephew of legendary mayor Richard Daley with making false statements about $219,000 in loans he received from a now-shuttered bank and filing false tax returns.

The indictment alleges that Patrick Daley Thompson received $219,000 in loans and other unsecured payments from Washington Federal Bank for Savings between November 2011 and January 2014, but only made one payment on the loans.

Despite making only one payment, Thompson allegedly wrote off interest from the loans on his taxes for five years, falsely claiming he was paying the interest when he in fact wasn't, according to the indictment.

Thompson is one of the latest in a series of public officials to be indicted by Chicago U.S. attorney John Lausch since he assumed office in 2017. Separately on Thursday, prosecutors in Lausch's office also indicted former Chicago alderman Ricardo Munoz on charges that he spent campaign cash on personal expenses.

The first of the loans at issue in the Thompson case - a $110,000 loan obtained in November 2011 - was for his capital contribution to an unnamed law firm, prosecutors allege. Thompson is an of counsel at Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella, a Chicago-based law firm, where he maintains a real estate practice. A May 2018 post on the firm's website said Thompson joined in 2011 from DLA Piper. Representatives from the firms did not respond to requests for comment.

Thompson in a statement slammed the indictment, saying it was based on "inadvertent tax preparation errors" that he had since rectified. He said his conscience is clear and he is innocent.

"The charges in the indictment do not relate in any way to my public service or to my professional life," Thompson said.