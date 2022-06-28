Prosecutors drop Haiti bribery case over newly disclosed evidence

A general view of The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Summary Law firms A businessman and former army colonel had been accused of conspiracy to bribe Haitian officials

Prosecutors said they just found information about lost recordings from 2015

(Reuters) - A Boston federal court dismissed charges Tuesday against two men accused of a scheme to bribe Haitian officials to gain approval for their $84 million port development project, after prosecutors said they found new evidence that should have been disclosed years ago only days before a second trial was to begin.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs granted Boston and Washington, D.C.-based prosecutors' motion to dismiss charges against Haitian-Americans Roger Richard Boncy, a businessman, and Joseph Baptiste, a dentist and former U.S. army colonel. Both had pleaded not guilty.

William Fick, an attorney for Baptiste, said the two men "were unfortunate victims of a misguided 'sting' operation" that "played on prejudiced tropes about pervasive Haitian corruption."

"Richard has always maintained he did nothing wrong and the evidence the FBI withheld proves that," said Boncy's attorney Jed Dwyer.

Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, said in a statement that prosecutors on the case had not seen the newly disclosed evidence until June 23.

"As the government, our charging decisions deeply impact people's lives. We have an obligation to provide all discoverable evidence in our possession to the defense," she said.

According to prosecutors, Boncy and Baptiste were officers of a company that sought to develop a port on Haiti's northwestern coast. Baptiste's attorney said the project was intended to create jobs and promote sustainable development in Haiti, and included funds for social programs.

Prosecutors charged Boncy and Baptiste in 2018 with conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the Travel Act, saying they were caught on tape discussing bribes with undercover agents posing as potential investors.

Boncy and Baptiste were accused of telling agents they would funnel bribes through Baptiste's non-profit to secure approvals from Haitian officials for the project.

Both men were convicted in 2019, but granted a new trial after Burroughs found that Baptiste's former attorney failed to represent him effectively. Their retrial was scheduled for July 5.

Boncy said in court papers that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had destroyed recorded calls from 2015 that would have undermined the charges.

Prosecutors said on Friday that they had discovered a text message describing Boncy saying on one of the calls with agents that certain funds would not be used for bribes. Boncy's attorney said those funds were key to the government's case.

Prosecutors moved to drop the charges given the lost recordings and late disclosure of the text messages to Boncy.

The case is United States v. Baptiste, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 17-cr-10305

For the government: Lorinda Laryea, Katherine Raut and Anthony Scarpelli of the Department of Justice; and Kriss Basil of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts

For Baptiste: William Fick and Daniel Marx of Fick & Marx

For Boncy: Jared Dwyer and Mark Berthiaume of Greenberg Traurig

