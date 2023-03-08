Prosecutor's lawsuit against DeSantis gets fast-tracked on appeal

Summary

Summary Law firms Atlanta-based appeals court sets hearing for May

DeSantis had argued no need for expedited review















March 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday it will fast-track its consideration of a lawsuit filed against Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis over his ouster of an elected state prosecutor who pledged to not pursue criminal cases involving abortion rights.

The order from the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sets an accelerated review of prosecutor Andrew Warren's case against DeSantis, who is widely considered a possible Republican candidate for the White House in 2024.

The appeals court will hear the case the first week of May.

Warren appealed a federal judge's Jan. 20 order that declined to reinstate the prosecutor despite a finding that DeSantis' suspension order violated U.S. and Florida law. DeSantis has said he suspended Warren, a Democrat, over "neglect of duty" and not over his views supporting abortion rights. Warren had led the state prosecutor's office in Tampa, Florida.

"The public needs resolution at the earliest possible opportunity of whether the Governor illegally removed the duly elected chief prosecutor in the State's third most populous city and who lawfully occupies that critical office," Warren's attorneys told the 11th Circuit panel on Feb. 14.

Lawyers for DeSantis at the Florida Attorney General's Office had told the court that "Warren's failed challenge to his suspension does not warrant special expedited treatment on appeal any more than any ordinary employment dispute would."

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

An attorney for Warren, David O'Neil, on Wednesday said that Warren should have been reinstated after the district court found that his ouster violated U.S. and Florida law.

O'Neil said the appeals court "recognized the need to resolve quickly the critical First Amendment issues this case presents."

Warren, who had won re-election in 2020 as the Hillsborough County state attorney, sued DeSantis in August, alleging that DeSantis unlawfully suspended him after he and other prosecutors around the country signed a statement on June 24 vowing not to use their offices to criminalize reproductive health decisions.

The 11th Circuit typically takes about 10 months to resolve an appeal from the time it is filed to when a final order is issued, according to U.S. judiciary statistics.

The case is Warren v. DeSantis, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-10459.

For Warren: David O'Neil of Debevoise & Plimpton; Jean-Jacques Cabou of Perkins Coie

For DeSantis: Henry Whitaker of the Florida Attorney General's Office; George Levesque of GrayRobinson

Read more:

Judge rules for Florida's DeSantis against prosecutor for abortion stance

DeSantis says he cannot be witness in prosecutor's lawsuit over abortion cases

Florida prosecutor suspended by DeSantis over abortion stance sues to regain job

Reporting by Mike Scarcella











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.