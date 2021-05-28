Prosecutors seek more prison for pharmacy execs in deadly meningitis outbreak

Pharmacist and co-founder of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center Barry Cadden walks to his car after being sentenced to nine years in jail, beginning in August, for his role in a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak in 2012, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors want to increase to 17-1/2 years the time that a founder and supervisory pharmacist of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy each spend in prison after its tainted drugs sparked 2012's deadly fungal meningitis outbreak.

Prosecutors made their recommendations in filings on Friday after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the re-sentencing of Barry Cadden, New England Compounding Center’s ex-president, and Glenn Chin, its former supervisory pharmacist.

