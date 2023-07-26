Prosecutors' star witness in New York corruption trials wins new sentencing

Summary Jona Rechnitz was sentenced to five months in prison, $12 million restitution

Panel finds judge's "near-paternal" relationship with witness in related case was grounds for recusal

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge who sentenced prosecutors' star cooperating witness in a series of high-profile New York political corruption trials to five months in prison should have recused himself, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, throwing out the original sentence and ordering a new one.

Jona Rechnitz, who was sentenced in 2019 by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, must be sentenced by a different judge, the three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled. The panel said Hellerstein's relationship with a witness in a related case called his impartiality into question.

"We appreciate the panel's thoughtful decision," Rechnitz's lawyer, Noam Biale of Sher Tremonte, said in an email. "Mr. Rechnitz provided exemplary cooperation and has done everything in his power to make amends. He looks forward to obtaining closure in this matter."

A spokesperson for the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, which prosecuted Rechnitz, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rechnitz pleaded guilty to helping bribe the head of New York's correction officers' union, Norman Seabrook, to invest union funds in Platinum Partners, a hedge fund that later collapsed. In addition to prison, he was sentenced to five additional months of home confinement and ordered to pay restitution of $12 million.

The panel found that Hellerstein should have taken himself off the case because he had a personal relationship with Andrew Kaplan, a cooperating witness in related criminal fraud cases against Platinum officers.

Hellerstein, in denying Rechnitz's request for recusal in 2020, acknowledged that he had been close friends with Kaplan's father and had known Kaplan since he was born. Hellerstein said that when Kaplan asked for advice about the Platinum case, he had agreed to talk about it because he "felt that I should consider his request as if it were made by my son."

Nonetheless, he said Kaplan did not have enough of a connection to Rechnitz's case to warrant recusal. The 2nd Circuit said that was a mistake.

"Not only did the district judge have a close, near-paternal relationship with Kaplan, he also advised Kaplan on how to proceed in his pending criminal case arising from the Platinum fraud," the panel wrote. "The judge's relationship with Kaplan was sufficiently close, and Kaplan's case was sufficiently related to Rechnitz's case, that a reasonable person would have questioned the district court's impartiality."

Circuit Judges William Nardini, Myrna Perez and Maria Araujo Kahn joined in the unsigned opinion.

Rechnitz, who was a major donor for former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, testified against both Platinum co-founder Murray Huberfeld and former Correction Officers' Benevolent Association head Seabrook.

Both Huberfeld and Seabrook were convicted of fraud and sentenced to prison for their roles in the scheme.

The case is United States v. Rechnitz, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1011.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney David Abramowicz of the Southern District of New York

For Rechnitz: Noam Biale of Sher Tremonte

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York

