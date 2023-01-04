Prosecutors warn ex-Girardi Keese CFO could flee U.S. with millions missing

Companies

(Reuters) - Shuttered law firm Girardi Keese's former CFO Christopher Kamon emptied his U.S. bank accounts before his November arrest for embezzlement, federal prosecutors said late on Tuesday, warning a judge in Los Angeles that Kamon might flee the country if granted bail.

Prosecutors said they have not been able to recover any of the $10 million that Kamon allegedly embezzled from Girardi Keese, which collapsed in early 2021 amid claims that its attorneys stole millions of dollars of client funds.

"Indeed, in the months leading up to his arrest, including just the day before, defendant drained his domestic accounts by wiring millions out into foreign accounts, including accounts in The Bahamas and even in Hungary," prosecutors said.

Kamon has not formally responded to the charge of wire fraud. His attorney, Jack DiCanio at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both Kamon and famed plaintiffs attorney Tom Girardi, the founder of Giradi Keese, are separately being investigated for misappropriating nearly $100 million in settlement funds from clients of the firm, prosecutors said.

Kamon, 49, has been in custody without bond since Nov. 5. Authorities arrested him in Baltimore after he spent several months in the Bahamas, where federal prosecutors allege that he was trying to avoid legal repercussions of a years-long embezzlement scheme in the United States.

Prosecutors allege Kamon spent millions of Girardi Keese's money on extensive home remodeling, exotic sports cars and an escort.

Kamon has argued he is not a flight risk, saying he has been open with friends and family about trying to build a new life in the Bahamas, and that he has not changed his name.

But prosecutors challenged Kamon's stated openness, saying that when he was arrested, DiCanio did not know Kamon had relocated to the Bahamas.

Kamon was carrying four mobile phones on him when he was arrested, showing he was "suspicious of law enforcement investigations and indicates a level of concern over being tracked or apprehended," prosecutors said.

The case is USA v. Kamon, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, 2:22-mj-04385

For Christopher Kamon: Jack DiCanio of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

For USA: Ali Moghaddas of the U.S. attorney's office

