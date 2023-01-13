Prospective jurors don't like Elon Musk. Just ask his own lawyers.

Law firms

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP















(Reuters) - Elon Musk is not a popular man in the San Francisco Bay Area.

When a sampling of about 200 of its residents was asked to opine on Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, about 60% said they viewed him negatively. The numbers are even more lopsided when you consider only the 142 people in the sample who said they have an opinion about the billionaire. More than 80% of those people don’t like Musk – and they’re not shy about saying so. Indeed, they proclaim their distaste for the Tesla chief “proudly and vividly.”

How do we know?

Because Musk’s own lawyers said so, in a last-ditch attempt to transfer or at least delay a rare securities class action trial that’s scheduled to begin next week before U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco. The statistics I quoted come from a brief filed on Thursday night by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which is defending Musk and Tesla against shareholders’ allegations that they were defrauded when Musk tweeted in April 2018 that he had “funding secured” for a deal to take the company private at a price of $420 per share.

The 200 people who responded to questions about Musk are prospective jurors who were asked for their views of Musk in a pretrial questionnaire. Quinn Emanuel’s brief is redacted, so we can’t see prospective jurors’ specific quotes about the Tesla and Twitter CEO, but based on Quinn’s language, it sounds like some of the would-be jurors are quite outspoken in their criticism. (Two apparently said, among other things, that Musk should stop tweeting altogether.) The defense brief insisted that the questionnaires prove Tesla and Musk cannot receive a fair hearing from jurors in Northern California.

Chen denied the transfer motion at a hearing on Friday, which means Tesla and Musk realized no immediate benefit from Quinn Emanuel’s revelations about just how disliked Musk is among members of the jury pool. (The brief does, of course, preserve the issue of juror bias for a possible appeal.)

Tesla defense lawyers Alex Spiro, Andrew Rossman and Michael Lifrak didn’t respond to my email query asking whether Musk is aware of jurors’ opinions of him and whether the Tesla CEO had approved the brief disclosing jurors' views. It’s hard to imagine that even a celebrity billionaire wouldn’t be at least a bit distressed to read the brief’s depiction of a jury pool that is passionate in its distaste for him.

But such is litigation, where good strategy can mean hurting your client’s feelings. Even when your client is Elon Musk.

Musk has developed a reputation, from previous cases in which he has testified under oath, as a feisty witness who relishes confrontations with opposing counsel.

Nevertheless, Tesla and Musk are heading into next week’s trial at a disadvantage, according to a report from my colleagues Tom Hals and Jody Godoy, thanks to Chen’s ruling last April that Musk’s 2018 tweets about the purported deal to go private were false and misleading.

Shareholder lawyers from Levi & Korsinsky must only persuade jurors that Musk acted knowingly, that his statements affected Tesla’s share price and that investors ended up losing money. If this trial were a baseball game, one law professor told Hals and Godoy, investors would be “starting with runners on base.”

Last week, even as Chen finalized the instructions he plans to give jurors, Tesla’s lawyers tried to disrupt the game. In a Jan. 6 motion, Quinn Emanuel asked Chen to move the trial to Austin, Texas, where Tesla is now headquartered after ditching California in 2021. Defense lawyers argued that since Musk’s Twitter takeover last October, press coverage of the CEO has been relentless – and relentlessly negative.

Musk is accustomed to intense media attention, Quinn Emanuel argued, but the volume and tone of coverage of his management decisions at Twitter, including deep job cuts, was unprecedented. Quinn Emanuel told Chen that the jury pool was so inflamed by “recent events and biased local media coverage” that Tesla simply could not get a fair trial in Chen’s Northern California courtroom. At the very least, they said, Chen should delay the trial to allow passions about Musk to cool.

Shareholder lawyers refuted those arguments in a brief filed on Wednesday. Levi & Korsinsky pointed out, as an initial matter, that Tesla hadn’t shown press coverage of Musk to be inaccurate or even biased. Accurate reporting about Musk’s management decisions at Twitter, the brief said, has no bearing on whether jurors can fairly decide a case based on 2018 tweets that were barely even mentioned in recent coverage of Musk.

“For better or worse, Musk is a celebrity who garners attention from the media around the globe,” Levi & Korsinsky argued. If ‘negative’ attention was all that was required to disqualify a jury pool, Musk would effectively be untriable before a jury given his knack for attracting ‘negative’ coverage.”

Quinn Emanuel’s last chance to persuade Chen to take the drastic step of transferring the case was Thursday’s reply brief. Levi & Korsinsky had already referred to the jurors’ questionnaires, arguing that only a few members of the jury pool even knew any Twitter employees. Quinn’s brief dove more deeply into the jury pool’s answers to argue that prospective jurors have such deeply engrained hostility toward Musk that they can’t fairly judge the Tesla case.

“The jury pool believes that Mr. Musk is untrustworthy,” the brief said. It also “disapproves of Mr. Musk’s conduct on Twitter.”

Those are tough admissions to make about your client. We’ll find out after next week’s trial if Quinn was right.

