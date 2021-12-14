For Proud Boys lawsuit, D.C. turns to Paul Weiss, Dechert

Signage outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine enlists firms in charges against extremist groups

Lawsuit seeks to recoup district's costs in Jan. 6 attack

Same Paul Weiss team that repped Metropolitan AME Church v. Proud Boys The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The District of Columbia's attorney general has turned to a team of high-profile lawyers from two major law firms for its civil lawsuit against extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, including a former prosecutor from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's team that investigated Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed in D.C. federal court Tuesday, seeks to hold accountable two groups that prosecutors say played a leading role in an assault by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump that aimed to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Backing up the attorney general's office in this lawsuit are teams of attorneys from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, an elite New York law firm, and Dechert, a 900-lawyer firm founded in Philadelphia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said the firms are providing pro bono assistance. In a joint statement, Dechert and Paul Weiss said they are "committed to leveraging our pro bono resources to hold those responsible for violent, anti-democratic attacks financially accountable for their actions."

This isn't Paul Weiss' first time suing the Proud Boys. The firm is representing the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in D.C. Superior Court over claims that its Black Lives Matter banner was taken by members of the Proud Boys and then set on fire.

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys and one of the named defendants, called the church's claims "frivolous" in June. He was sentenced to five months in prison for burning the banner and possessing a large-capacity ammunition magazine in August. The church's lawsuit is still pending.

The same Paul Weiss team that is representing the church is now representing the D.C. attorney general: Jeannie Rhee, who served on Mueller's team; Daniel Kramer, a litigator with high-profile corporate clients; and Andrew Ehrlich, a securities litigation leader who successfully challenged a North Carolina voter ID law earlier this year.

Dechert has its own heavy hitters involved in the lawsuit – Vincent Cohen, former acting D.C. U.S. attorney who counts Microsoft as a client, and litigators Matthew Larrabee and Michael Doluisio.

Dechert is among the law firms that were hired by the Trump campaign during the 2020 election. The campaign paid more than $164,000 to Dechert for recount-related legal services. The law firm has touted its work on pro bono voting rights cases.

(NOTE: This story has been updated with comment from Dechert and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.)

Read more:

Washington, D.C., sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over deadly attack on Capitol

Pro Bono Heroes: Paul, Weiss duo defends voting rights in North Carolina

Proud Boys leader Tarrio sentenced to five months in jail by D.C. judge

Trump campaign paid Dechert $164K for 'recount' related legal services, FEC filings show

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Mike Scarcella

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.