Quinn Emanuel adds white-collar muscle with ex-DOJ fraud chief

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Summary

Summary Law firms Robert Zink joins as a partner in D.C.

11-year DOJ vet led criminal division's fraud section The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A senior U.S. Justice Department official who investigated and prosecuted fraud and foreign bribery cases for more than a decade has joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

The litigation firm announced Monday that Robert Zink, who was chief of the fraud section of the DOJ's criminal division and an acting deputy assistant attorney general overseeing white collar enforcement, will be a partner in its Washington, D.C., office.

Zink, who left his government post last month, cited Quinn Emanuel's reputation in discussing the move, calling it the "preeminent trial litigation shop in the country." But he also has personal ties there: D.C. co-managing partner Ben O'Neil and William Burck, a co-chair of the firm's investigations, government enforcement and white collar criminal defense group, are close friends, he said.

An 11-year DOJ veteran, Zink played a role in helping develop the DOJ's data analysis capabilities to prosecute market manipulation beyond traditional insider trading and futures manipulation.

"There is just a wealth of information there which is going to give us years and years of cases to come, I would expect," Zink previously told Reuters.

Those new capabilities helped lay the groundwork for JPMorgan Chase & Co's agreement last September to pay more than $920 million and admit to wrongdoing to settle federal U.S. market manipulation probes into its trading of metals futures and Treasury securities.

Last fall, Zink was tapped to serve as acting deputy assistant attorney general after his predecessor, John Cronan, became a federal judge in the Southern District of New York.

He oversaw the government's January settlement with Deutsche Bank AG, which agreed to pay more than $130 million to resolve a federal investigation into violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and a Securities and Exchange Commission commodities fraud probe.

The Justice Department during Zink's tenure resolved more than 40 corporate criminal cases totaling more than $17 billion in global fines, penalties, and payments, and tried over 20 criminal defendants charged with white collar crimes, Quinn Emanuel said in its announcement.

Zink also prosecuted former BP Plc executive David Rainey for allegedly lying about how much oil spilled into the Gulf of Mexico following the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig in April 2010. A U.S. federal jury acquitted Rainey in June 2015.

Read More:

Deutsche Bank reaches $130 million settlement over U.S. bribery, commodities

JPMorgan to pay $920 million for manipulating precious metals, treasury market

Traders Beware: U.S. taps new tools to find fraud in volatile commodities market

BP executive acquitted of lying about Gulf of Mexico oil spill