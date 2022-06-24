Reactions from U.S. lawyers to reversal of Roe v. Wade abortion ruling

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative wing on Friday overturned the 1973 landmark ruling Roe v. Wade that said women have a right to an abortion. Attorneys, government officials and legal scholars quickly reacted to the new Dobbs decision authored by Justice Samuel Alito.

MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL MAURA HEALEY, IN A STATEMENT:

"We knew this was coming, but that doesn't make it any less painful, less enraging, or less terrifying for the tens of millions of people who stand to lose access to basic, life-saving care."

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL:

“The opinion today: Let the states that have been gerrymandered — and which the Supreme Court has allowed — to decide the fate of women’s reproductive rights. Today is bad. But the worst is yet to come—watch what those states now do."

CARRIE SEVERINO, PRESIDENT OF THE JUDICIAL CRISIS NETWORK:

"The Court's majority should be commended for not bowing to the incredible pressure, intimidation and threats of violence that it has faced since the [draft opinion] leak."

LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL JEFF LANDRY, IN A STATEMENT:

"My office and I will do everything in our power to ensure the laws of Louisiana that have been passed to protect the unborn are enforceable, even if we have to go back to court."

KATIE KEITH, DIRECTOR OF THE HEALTH POLICY AND THE LAW INITIATIVE AT THE O'NEILL INSTITUTE AT GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY LAW CENTER, IN A STATEMENT:

"Access to abortion services, and related services like miscarriage management, will be even more dismal than they are now and will disproportionately burden low-income women and women of color who are already more likely to face barriers to abortion."

ZINELLE OCTOBER, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE AMERICAN CONSTITUTION SOCIETY, IN A STATEMENT:

"Today's reckless decision proves the impact — and devastating human toll — that our highest court can inflict on the country. However, it also underscores the importance of state courts as, starting today, the fate of reproductive rights and people's bodily autonomy falls to state legislatures and ultimately to state courts."

JONATHAN TURLEY OF GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY LAW SCHOOL:

"This will go to the democratic process and we will have these fights play out on the state level."

