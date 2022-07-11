Reform group urges U.S. judiciary to bar judges from picking successors

Summary

Summary Related documents Fix the Court says Codes of Conduct should bar conditional retirements

Some judges have tied taking senior status to preferred nominees

A prominent court reform group is calling on the federal judiciary to put a stop to judges conditioning their decisions to retire or step down from active service on presidents nominating specific candidates to succeed them.

The U.S. Judicial Conference's Codes of Conduct Committee should step in to address a pattern of "unseemly behavior" by judges trying to dictate White House nominations, Gabe Roth, Fix the Court's executive director, said in an email last week that he released on Monday.

He urged the committee to draft an amendment to the Codes of Conduct for U.S. Judges to make it a clear violation for federal judges to condition their decisions to retire or take senior status, a form of semi-retirement, upon the selection of a preferred successor.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"I urge you to do what you can to stop this," Roth wrote.

The email was addressed to U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, the committee's chair, and U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. Neither Elrod, nor the office responded to requests for comment.

Judges have long timed their retirements to take place when presidents who share the same party as those who appointed them could name their successor.

But reported instances of judges going a step further by conditioning their retirements upon appointment of ex-clerks or other preferred successors have grown in recent years, raising eyebrows among court watchers.

Roth cited U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Kanne's 2018 decision to take senior status contingent on an ex-clerk, Indiana Solicitor General Tom Fisher, being nominated to take his place on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Kanne reversed course after learning then-Republican President Donald Trump would not nominate Fisher after then-Vice President Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana, opposed the pick. Kanne died in June still an active 7th Circuit judge.

Roth noted that in November, U.S. Circuit Judge Robert King of the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year revoked his decision to take senior status after reportedly disapproving of whom President Joe Biden would name to succeed him.

U.S. Circuit Judge Johnnie Rawlinson of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has publicly said she would take senior status if Biden nominated a former clerk who is married to Nevada's attorney general as her successor.

Most recently, Roth cited reports in Kentucky media that U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell tied her decision to take of senior status on Biden nominating a Republican who opposes abortion, former Kentucky solicitor general Chad Meredith. Biden had planned to nominate him but has yet to do so.

Read more:

Judge Michael Kanne of the 7th Circuit dead at 83

9th Circuit judge urges Biden, Nevada senators to pick state AG's wife as successor

4th Circuit judge to maintain active status, eliminating vacancy for Biden

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.