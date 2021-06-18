Rep. McEachin: School corporal punishment is bad policy, and immoral too

REUTERS/Carl Recine

(Reuters) - Democratic lawmakers reintroduced legislation last week to end corporal punishment in U.S. schools, a practice that remains legal in some districts in about 19 states, and accepted and practiced by many Americans.

It’s a subject about which there’s little public understanding, including when it comes to disparities in how students with disabilities and students of color are affected.

Physically punishing kids in school remains commonplace in pockets of the country, despite a research over decades demonstrating its ineffectiveness and suggesting it’s associated with harmful mental and behavioral outcomes. Reuters reported in 2012 that some teachers in Mississippi were allowed to keep a wooden paddle in the classroom. One Texas school district approved a rule that year allowing school administrators to spank students of the opposite sex.

The Protecting Our Students in School Act would prohibit corporal punishment in schools that receive federal funding, and establish a grant program to help improve school climate and culture. It was introduced June 10 by Reps. A. Donald McEachin

and Suzanne Bonamici, along with Sen. Chris Murphy.

I spoke with McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, about this under-the-radar issue.

Our exchange has been edited for length and clarity.

REUTERS: Why is this a racial justice issue, and an issue of disability bias, in your view?

MCEACHIN: Research has shown that corporal punishment in schools is disproportionately applied to students of color and students with disabilities. Black male students are nearly twice as likely to be subjected to corporal punishment as white male students, and Black female students are three times more likely as white female students. Students with disabilities are also struck at higher rates, accounting for nearly 15% of all students subjected to corporal punishment. Not only is it ineffective and damaging, but minority students and students with disabilities face staggeringly higher rates, despite not being any more likely to break school rules.

REUTERS: What do you think people who don’t have a disability or family members with disability might overlook or misunderstand about this issue?

MCEACHIN: Disabilities cover a wide spectrum, and every individual with a disability faces a unique set of challenges. Disabilities may manifest in different ways in different environments, and that can be hard for some to understand or recognize. That’s why more positive, proactive approaches can produce better outcomes, as opposed to physical, reactive responses. Hitting any student in the hopes of improving behavior is counterproductive.

REUTERS: Why do you think this issue has failed to get much traction in the Senate?

MCEACHIN: Some people support corporal punishment in schools based on long-standing approaches to discipline. Simply because a policy was used more widely in the past, however, doesn’t mean it should continue. We have long known how detrimental this can be to physical and emotional health, and to academic success. It’s past time we dispel the myth that it somehow works.

I’ll also add that some may see this issue as they do others – one for states to decide. But we’ve seen with other racial justice issues how deeply flawed and unjust that thinking can be. Efforts to end the practice in states like Louisiana failed again this year, so our federal legislation is desperately needed.

REUTERS: For the purposes of legislating on the issue, do you believe there’s sufficient consensus on whether corporal punishment is morally right?

MCEACHIN: In relation to our bill, the question here is whether it’s morally acceptable in schools. The answer is no. A national poll in 2005 found that 77% of respondents disagreed with its use in classrooms, yet it’s still legal in nearly 20 states.

REUTERS: What about the issue of teachers being allowed to use their discretion in choosing to use corporal punishment on our children?

MCEACHIN: The disproportionate rates of application against students of color and with disabilities suggests we shouldn’t leave it up to teachers’ discretion. Our bill incentivizes implementing measures like trauma-informed care, restorative justice interventions, and implicit bias training. Those are the sorts of policies that belong in a classroom.

REUTERS: Given the prevalence of these laws in other countries, why do you think Americans are so unaware, and divided, on this issue?

MCEACHIN: I’ve found that many Americans are shocked to hear corporal punishment is still legal in many places. Variances in state law surely contribute to that lack of awareness. Unfortunately, many people don’t even consider it as a possibility if they or their aren’t personally dealing with it.

