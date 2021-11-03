Republican Miyares poised to oust Herring as Virginia attorney general

REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - Democratic Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring appears headed to an electoral defeat by Republican challenger Jason Miyares, a former prosecutor who said the progressive two-term incumbent had not taken a tough enough stance against violent crime.

Miyares' election would extend Republican control of attorney general offices to 27 in total. His apparent win during Tuesday's election came as Virginia voters ousted Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe in favor of Republican Glenn Youngkin.

As of mid-Wednesday, Miyares held 50.49% of votes and Herring had 49.42% with 95% of the state's precincts reporting, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Miyares, who would become the first Latino elected as the state's top lawyer, declared victory on Tuesday night, though Herring has yet to concede the race.

"Virginia has spoken - we want safe streets, we want our police to be well trained and supported in the community - and we want the rule of law respected," Miyares said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Herring did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning.

Sean Rankin, executive director of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, said in a statement on Wednesday that votes are "still being counted right now, and we continue to assess all options to ensure that Virginians' voices are heard."

Miyares, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates whose mother fled Cuba, would become Virginia's first Republican attorney general since Ken Cuccinelli, who served in that position from 2010 to 2014.

Attorneys general have taken on an increasingly key role in national politics, often conducting multistate investigations of companies and suing to challenge policies adopted at the federal level under the opposing party's president.

Virginia was the only state on Tuesday with an attorney general race on the ballot, though the outcome of New Jersey's too-close-to-call governor's race will decide who gets to appoint someone to the position in that state.

Herring, 60, while in office embraced progressive policy priorities and was active in pursuing litigation challenging conservative causes and Trump administration policies on topic ranging from abortion to same-sex marriage to gun control.

He also supported criminal justice reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer last year.

Miyares campaigned on a tough-on-crime platform, contending the state should be funding the police, not defunding them, and that victims of violent crimes were too often ignored.