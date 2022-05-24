Republicans' bid for 'unusual' 2nd hearing on Biden judicial pick rejected

Nusrat Choudhury, a nominee to serve as a federal judge in the Eastern District of New York, appears before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. on April 27, 2022. U.S. Senate/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin has rejected a request by Republicans to hold a rare second hearing on a nominee to become a federal judge in New York after she denied saying police killings of unarmed Black men happen "every day."

A spokesperson for the Illinois Democrat on Tuesday said he made his decision known in a response to a letter the panel's 11 Republicans sent him last week seeking to have Nusrat Choudhury return for another hearing before the committee after an earlier one on April 27.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the panel's ranking Republican, at a hearing last week acknowledged a second hearing would be "unusual" but said it was necessary because Choudhury in a subsequent letter contradicted her testimony.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Choudhury, who if confirmed to serve on the Eastern District of New York would be the first Muslim woman federal judge in the country, was asked at her initial hearing if she had once said "the killing of unarmed Black men by police happens every day in America."

Choudhury, currently the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, at first testified she was not sure she made that statement at a 2015 speaking event but then said she "said it in my role as an advocate."

The testimony prompted law enforcement groups including the Fraternal Order of Police and the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association to oppose her nomination.

But in a letter she sent the committee two weeks after the hearing, Choudhury said she "did not make this statement," that it was "misattributed" to her and that it was "inconsistent with my deep respect for law enforcement."

While Republicans argued she should be required to come back to address her denials, Durbin's decision to reject their request means the committee is cleared to vote at a Thursday hearing on whether to advance her nomination.

Grassley's representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more:

Republicans seek rare 2nd hearing on Biden judge pick over police comments

Biden nominates 8 new judges, including first Muslim woman on federal bench

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.