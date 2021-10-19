Republicans grill Biden nominee for Border Protection chief

Chris Magnus appears before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be the next U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner in Washington, October 19, 2021. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS

Summary Tucson head of police refused to call migration surge a "crisis"

Republicans questioned his opposition to Trump-era policies

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden's nominee to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection exasperated some Republicans on a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday by refusing to call an ongoing surge in illegal immigration a "crisis."

Chris Magnus, the police chief of Tucson, Arizona, acknowledged during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee that a rise in illegal border crossings since Biden took office was worrisome.

Immigration authorities arrested more than 1 million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the highest number since 2000.

But Magnus said Congress could do more to address the surge by giving CBP more resources and increasing the number of immigration judges.

"If we spent a little less time debating what the terminology is and perhaps a little more time trying to fix a broken system and working together, we could address what I've already acknowledged is one of the most serious problems we face right now in our nation," Magnus said.

Several Republicans including Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina seemed surprised.

"Why admitting that there is a crisis on our border is a problem, I don't fully appreciate," he said.

Biden nominated Magnus in April, hailing his experience as police chief of a city near the U.S.-Mexico border and his reputation as a progressive law enforcement leader. Magnus was a vocal critic of Trump-era immigration policies and openly supported "sanctuary" jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration agencies.

The nomination is being vetted by the Senate Finance Committee because of CBP's role in enforcing U.S. trade laws.

At Tuesday's hearing, several Republicans suggested Magnus' record made him an ill fit to lead the country's largest law enforcement agency.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa read a July 2020 tweet posted by Magnus criticizing the conduct of CBP agents in response to the vandalism of a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon during a protest of racial injustice. Grassley asked whether it was wrong for the Trump administration to send law enforcement to the city.

Magnus said federal authorities should have first coordinated with Oregon's governor and the mayor of Portland, and that it was wrong for CBP agents not to wear agency patches or badges while dealing with the public.

"It’s a serious problem and I can't endorse it," Magnus said.

But Magnus also repeatedly told senators that he was not an ideologue and would work with both parties to implement effective immigration policies.

He agreed with some Republican senators that migrants entering the U.S. should be tested for COVID-19 before they are released into border communities, and said it was important for municipalities to work with CBP and other agencies.

“I appreciate how decisions around sanctuary cities are ultimately political decisions,” he said, “but as police chief and in this position (with CBP) my first obligation is to follow the law.”