Resigning 5th Circuit Judge Costa set to join Gibson Dunn

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Gibson Dunn & Crutcher law firm in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms 5th Circuit Judge Gregg Costa has accepted offer at Gibson Dunn, source says

Costa has expressed concern about courts being politicized

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa has accepted an offer to join Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher after resigning from his position as one of the few Democratic appointees on the conservative-majority 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

An appointee of former President Barack Obama, he joined the New Orleans-based court in 2014. Costa, 50, left the bench last week at a relatively young age for a judge after becoming critical of the increasing politicization of the judiciary.

He is now expected to join Gibson Dunn's Houston office and become co-chair of its global trial practice group, the person said. He had said he planned to return to private practice but had not said where he would work.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The news was first reported by Insider. Costa could not be reached for comment, and a spokesperson for Gibson Dunn declined to comment.

Costa, who clerked for former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, worked as an associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges for about three years before becoming a federal prosecutor in Houston in 2005.

He was the lead prosecutor in the case against Texas financier Allen Stanford, who is serving a 110-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2012 of running a $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme affecting approximately 18,000 former investors.

Costa became a district court judge in the Southern District of Texas in 2012, and the Senate two years later confirmed him to a position on the 5th Circuit, where he was considered a moderate-to-liberal member.

The 5th Circuit is considered one of the most conservative appellate courts. After Costa's resignation, the court's active judges will include 12 Republican appointees and four Democratic ones. President Joe Biden has yet to nominate Costa's successor.

Costa became a critic of nationwide injunctions, which have been used to block policies of Democratic and Republican presidents alike, and has in recent interviews and public appearances expressed concerns about courts being politicized.

During a panel discussion at the American Bar Association's annual meeting on Aug. 5, Costa said changes in Senate procedure and a growing focus on lower-court nominees were resulting in more "ideological" judges than when he was picked.

He said concerns about the politicization and independence of the courts should potentially prompt people to consider going forward "should we look to the courts to solve every problem?"

"Judges aren't gods," he said.

Read more:

5th Circuit's Costa to resign, giving Biden second vacancy to fill

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.