Resolving split, SCOTUS says no bond for previously deported detainees

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling on Tuesday said foreign nationals who are detained after illegally reentering the U.S. following a prior deportation are not eligible for bond, settling a circuit split.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said that because individuals who have reentered the country after deportation had already been "ordered removed," their detention is governed by a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that does not provide for bond hearings.

Alito said that denying bond to individuals who have already been deported makes sense.

"Aliens who reentered the country illegally after removal have demonstrated a willingness to violate the terms of a removal order, and they therefore may be less likely to comply with the reinstated order," he wrote, joined by the court's five other conservative justices.

Paul Hughes of McDermott Will & Emery, who represents six individuals who claimed they were entitled to bond hearings while detained, called the decision "a devastating result for thousands of individuals each year who seek relief from torture or persecution abroad."

"Now, to press their legal claims against deportation, individuals will be separated from their families and communities (and) forced to spend lengthy periods in jail," Hughes said in an email.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately comment.

Section 1226 of the INA provides that individuals may be arrested and detained pending decisions on whether they are to be removed from the United States, and entitles them to bond hearings.

A separate provision, Section 1231, authorizes detention "when an alien is ordered removed" and provides that when an individual reenters the country after being deported, the prior order of removal is reinstated and cannot be reopened or reviewed.

The six people involved in Tuesday's case all were deported and later detained after reentering the country, and applied for withholding of removal, which prohibits the government from deporting individuals to countries in which they are likely to face persecution based on protected grounds.

In habeas petitions in Virginia federal court, the six claimed their detention was governed by Section 1226 and that they were entitled to bond hearings while their withholding cases were pending.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia agreed in a pair of 2017 decisions.

A 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel affirmed in a 2-1 ruling in 2019. The court said that because the individuals had applied for withholding of removal, raising the potential that they could remain in the U.S., they had not been "ordered removed" and Section 1226 applied to them.

The 2nd Circuit had previously ruled the same way, splitting with the 3rd, 6th and 9th Circuits.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the 4th and 2nd Circuits were wrong, because the finality of an order of removal does not depend on the outcome of withholding proceedings. While most individuals who are granted withholding remain in the U.S. indefinitely, an order of withholding still allows the government to deport people as long as they are not sent to a country in which they fear persecution, Alito wrote.

"Once an alien has been ordered removed from the United States ... and that order has been reinstated under (Section 1231), the alien cannot go back in time, so to speak," Alito wrote.

Writing for the dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer agreed with the 4th Circuit that the plaintiffs' removal orders were not final because, by seeking withholding, they were in effect asking for their prior orders to be modified.

Breyer was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

The case is Johnson v. Guzman Chavez, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 19-897.

For the petitioners: Paul Hughes of McDermott Will & Emery

For the government: Assistant to the Solicitor General Vivek Suri