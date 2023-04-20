Retirement funds of ex-lawyer in Shkreli scheme are fair game, prosecutors tell Supreme Court

Summary

(Reuters) - A former law firm partner who served prison time for helping pharma executive Martin Shkreli in a fraud scheme has no ground to limit the government from tapping into his retirement accounts to pay restitution for his crimes, the U.S. Justice Department told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The government in a court filing urged the Supreme Court to keep in place a lower appeals court order that rejected a bid from the ex-lawyer, Evan Greebel, to either outright block prosecutors from garnishing two 401(k) accounts or capping how much money could be taken from them in order to satisfy a $10.4 million restitution order.

Greebel, formerly a partner at law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman in New York, had served as outside counsel to Shkreli's drug company Retrophin Inc. In 2018, Greebel was sentenced to serve an 18-month prison term and ordered to pay restitution for securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison after a fraud conviction in 2017.

Shkreli drew notoriety for raising the price of the drug Daraprim, used to treat a parasitic infection, to $750 per tablet from $17.50.

Greebel's case at the high court tests the scope of the federal Consumer Credit Protection Act, which says no more than 25% of a person's "earnings" can be seized in state and federal garnishment proceedings.

The Justice Department contends that drawing a lump-sum amount from the accounts does not count as "earnings" under the consumer credit law.

The government's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in August correctly found that the funds in Greebel's accounts were not "earnings" subject to the 25% garnishment cap.

A lawyer for Greebel, Akiva Shapiro of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, declined to comment on Wednesday.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his petition at the Supreme Court, Greebel called the government's pursuit of his retirement funds "prosecutorial overreach."

His attorneys said the 2nd Circuit decision would "strip individuals across the country of an important protection against excessive garnishment orders."

The case is Greebel v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22-583.

For Greebel: Reed Brodsky and Akiva Shapiro of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For U.S.: Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar

