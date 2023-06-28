Retiring US appeals court judge returns to law firm Hogan Lovells

Law Firms Hogan Lovells US LLP Follow

June 28 (Reuters) - Retiring U.S. appeals court judge David Tatel will return to law firm Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C. following his departure from the bench in September, the firm said on Wednesday.

David Tatel, a longtime judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, will work as a special counsel in the litigation practice at Hogan Lovells with a focus on pro bono work.

Tatel was a partner at the firm, then known as Hogan & Hartson, prior to being nominated by then-President Bill Clinton to the D.C. Circuit in 1994.

Tatel, 81, called his return to the firm a “homecoming.”

“I particularly look forward to mentoring junior lawyers again, and engaging in important pro bono work,” he said in a statement.

Tatel ruled on scores of significant cases during his time on the D.C. Circuit, often viewed as the most influential U.S. circuit court of appeals. He presided over disputes on voting rights, the environment, military trials at the Guantanamo Bay detention center, internet regulation and former President Donald Trump’s financial records.

Tatel replaced late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the D.C. Circuit.

Prior to becoming a judge, Tatel served as founding director of the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and later led the civil rights office of what is now the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Carter administration.

He founded and led the education practice at Hogan & Hartson during his prior stint at the firm.

Hogan Lovells is the product of a 2010 merger between D.C.-founded Hogan & Hartson and London-founded Lovells. The 2,800-lawyer firm has a global reach and is known for its regulatory, litigation and corporate work.

Cate Stetson, co-head of the firm’s appellate practice, said Tatel would “share his immense wisdom and legal acumen with the next generation.”

