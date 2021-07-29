Returning to law school this fall? Better get vaccinated

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Students at nearly half of the law schools in the nation will need to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to set foot on campus this fall, including at all the so-called T-14 elite schools, according to a higher education publication's list of vaccine mandates at universities and colleges.

And with the Delta variant spreading fast, a growing number of schools are reversing course and announcing that mask use will again be mandatory while indoors — dashing hopes of a mask-free fall semester. Duke, Harvard and Georgetown are among the universities that have said they plan to retain or reinstate an indoor mask requirement when the new school year begins.

“I’m waiting to see what the impact of the Delta variant is on all of this,” said Eric Feldman, a health policy expert and professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. “The floodgates have definitely opened on vaccine mandates.”

It appears that vaccine mandates for students are more common at law schools than at colleges and universities generally. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, 611 colleges and universities have thus far adopted vaccine requirements, or about 20% of the nation’s approximately 3,000 degree-granting institutions. But at least 93 American Bar Association-accredited law schools are now requiring vaccinations, which amounts to 47% of such schools, the Chronicle's list shows.

Increasingly, law professors and staff are also coming under vaccine mandates — a trend that is accelerating as COVID case rates rise.

At the University of Pennsylvania, for example, the vaccine mandate initially applied only to students before it was expanded to cover all university health system employees, and later all university employees, Feldman said. The University of California System, which includes five law schools, took a different tack, announcing in April that all students, faculty and staff would have to get vaccinated once those vaccines were fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (The vaccines are currently approved under what’s known as an emergency use authorization.) The UC system has since dropped the full approval provision and everyone must now provide proof of vaccination to be on any of its 10 campuses.

But the prevalence of vaccine mandates varies widely by geography, with governors and other lawmakers in some traditionally Republican states dissuading or even banning public universities from instituting them. Vaccine mandates are fairly common among law schools in California, New York, and Washington, D.C. But none of Texas’ 10 law schools are yet requiring vaccinations.

Meanwhile, at least four lawsuits have been filed thus far by college students challenging vaccine mandates, said Dorit Reiss, a professor at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, who studies vaccine policy. A federal judge in Indiana earlier this month refused to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandate, marking the first court decision on the issue, Reiss said. She expects the other cases to face an uphill battle in court.

“I don’t see the courts finding vaccine mandates during a pandemic unconstitutional,” Reiss said.

Both Reiss and Feldman said that students at their own law schools are largely supportive of the vaccine mandate.

“The students at Penn have greeted this with really open arms, because for them, as successful as remote education was, I don’t think anyone feels like it was anywhere near as successful as the education we can offer in person,” Feldman said.